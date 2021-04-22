Simple dietary and lifestyle changes to reduce hair loss

How do you take care of your hair? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

We oil, shampoo, condition, and even opt for expensive treatments to keep our hair healthy. But the moment we run our fingers through our hair we realise that it is still falling. Commonly experienced by a lot of us, hair loss can happen due to various reasons, including one’s lifestyle, diet, and any underlying conditions.

To help you with some solutions to combat the same, Rashi Chowdhary, a diabetes educator, recently took to Instagram to share supplements one could consider along with making certain lifestyle changes for healthy, shiny hair.

“Please keep in mind that any treatment you begin may take anywhere from six months to a year to show improvement on areas where hair loss has already occurred,” she wrote.

Take supplements

Taking zinc, vitamin B12, vitamin D3, and iron supplements can help heal the body from within. “The dosage will depend on your bloodwork. Please consult your doctor for any contraindications before starting these,” she advised.

Include anti-inflammatory herbs and spices

Include turmeric, Indian gooseberry (amla), mint, cumin, nutmeg, ginger in your diet as they not only boost health but also increase immunity levels. Chowdhary suggested consuming at least three cups of colourful vegetables every day for an “extra anti-inflammatory boost”.

Reduce toxin exposure

It goes without saying that one needs to ditch products with parabens and phthalates. She suggested giving up melamine or plastic containers, and using deos that are clean as “it gets easily absorbed through your armpit pores”. Chowdhary also advised choosing brown rice over the white variant to minimise arsenic consumption.

Up your protein intake

Include, meat, fish, eggs, soybean, nuts, seafood in your diet. An “inadequate intake of certain amino acids (protein) especially BCAAs could lead to hair fall. Try to get at least 20 per cent protein in your diet” said Chowdhary.

Keep calm

Most of all, practice meditation and mindfulness because stress is one of the biggest causes of hair fall. Chowdhary pointed out that stress-induced hair fall is almost irreversible so make sure to de-stress and unwind regularly.