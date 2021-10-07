Natural home remedies for smelly underarms

Blame it on the body’s composition or the weather, but nobody likes smelly underarms. While external applications like talcum powder and body mists may provide short-term relief, it may not help one throughout the day.

Mostly, sweat is the reason behind smelly armpits. While sweating is a normal and necessary bodily function that stops the body from overheating, but when sweat mixes with bacteria, it can cause a distinctive body odor, as per medicalnewstoday.com.

However, instead of fretting over it, you can try some easy home remedies.

But always do a patch test before trying out any remedy. Here’s ayurveda practitioner Dr Aparna Padmanabhan suggesting some effective options one can try.

“Tried and tested by me… There are many, but just sharing personal experiences only,” expressed Dr Padmanabhan.

Option 1

Ingredients



⅓ part – Coconut oil

¼ part – Baking soda

¼ part- Tapioca flour

3-4 drops – Vetiver/sandalwood essential oil

Method

*Mix well, store and use.

Option 2

Ingredients

⅓ part – Almond oil

¼ part – Baking soda

¼ part – Corn starch

4-5 drops – Essential oil

Method

*Mix well, store and use.

Option 3

Ingredients

⅓ part – Coconut oil

¼ part – Baking soda

¼ part – Arrowroot flour

4-5 drops – Neem essential oil

(For itchy, red underarms)

Method

*Mix well, store and use.

Option 4

Ingredients

1 pinch – Baking soda

Water or rose water

Method

*Make a paste. Apply fresh everyday after bath.

Tips

*Effective only on clean, shaved underarms.

*Apply baking soda right after shaving may cause burning sensation for a while.

*Almond or coconut oil is better for those with sensitive skin.

Which one would you try?

