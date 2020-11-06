Make your home Diwali-ready with these simple decor tips

Here are some simple Diwali hacks. (Source: Express Photo by Aniket Gawade)

The pandemic may have dampened our spirits, but cheer up! It is time for celebration as Diwali is right here. Markets and roads are decked up in colourful lights and vendors are busy selling festive items like earthen lamps, rangolis and sweets.

“Now, as is the tradition, Diwali is a time to clean up every nook and corner of the house to welcome the Gods and some good vibes. However, the cleanliness drive can be an exhaustive and long-winding process. But you can always do some little touches of décor that can make your home Diwali-ready pretty quickly,” shared Pankaj Poddar, the co-founder of Hipcouch, the Interior Design Company.

Entrance

The entrance of your home is the first thing anybody will notice walking in, so floor them with a grand entrance that gives a very clear message that this home is completely Diwali-ready! Use cherry diyas and colourful flower decorations. Add festive elements like rangoli or wall hangings etc. Your guests should feel ready to celebrate as soon as they enter your home, so ensure your main doorway looks inviting and festive.

Light it up

Known as the festival of lights, Diwali is a great time to opt for more than normal lights in your home. While diyas add the traditional touch, you can also opt for string lights.

Play with curtains

If you are on a budget this Diwali and want to change the look of your home, curtains are your best bet. Curtains have the amazing capability to transform spaces brilliantly, so play with different options and see what suits your décor best. Depending upon the structure and the size of your home, pick single or multiple shades, patterns and different varieties of curtains. Sheer curtains with silk or shimmer fabric will up the glamour quotient of your home.

Floral décor

Think of floral decorations in different nooks and corners of the house. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Think of floral decorations in different nooks and corners of the house. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Flowers have the natural tendency to uplift everyone’s spirits, and when it’s time to have guests over for Diwali, you cannot afford to not include this easy hack as part of the preps. As much as possible, opt for fresh flowers instead of the plastic garlands. Think of floral decorations in different nooks and corners of the house. Floating candles in a large bowl along with flowers and petals can turn out to be an exotic and low-budget option. Worried about your floor getting dirty with rangoli colours? Fret not as floral rangoli looks more beautiful than the traditional one. Also, the fragrance of flowers wafting through the entire house is pure bliss.

Floor seating

Planning an intimate card party or are worried about accommodating your family on your sofa-set meant for two? Opt for a floor seating arrangement. You might have to move the furniture around a bit, just to bring everything in sync. Throw in some cushions with rich silk fabric which will look festive. Floor seating not only feels traditional but also makes your room seem spacious.

Crockery

Cutlery and crockery change the look of the dining table. There is nothing like the bonding, fun and laughter shared over food! Therefore, it’s important to not only serve a delectable fare but also ensure that it is being served in clean and elegant crockery. Bring out the shiny metal and glassware that you have been saving up for special occasions and arrange them gracefully in the dining area. Stick to a theme and avoid multiple colours, which can seem cluttered. If you have kids visiting, have unbreakable utensils too as the last thing you want is your crockery set getting spoiled.

Walls

Most people repaint their homes during Diwali to usher in the new year. If that is not your calling but you want to refurbish your walls, opt for wallpapers. They come in a huge variety of prints, designs, colours etc to suit your needs. 3D or metallic wallpapers are also a good option and in trend. Choose wisely keeping in mind your furniture, flooring and curtains. Everything should come together and blend in easily for a chic and neat look.

