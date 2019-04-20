From braids to buns: Simple hairstyles you can try out this summer

With the increase in humidity, and sweaty days during summers, one often skips trying out different or new hairstyles. To make things easier for you Chandini, brand trainer, John Paul Mitchell Systems suggests a few simple hairstyles that are ideal during summers and are sure you make you look fashionable.

“These hairstyles will not only enhance your look but also keep your hair intact,” she says.

Ponytail

When you don’t feel like doing much with your hair during summers, just tie a simple ponytail. You can amplify your ponytail game and tie a sleek high ponytail for that simple, casual yet stylish look. You can also make side twisters and use hairpins for a fancy ponytail look. If you are tired of the same tied ponytail look, you can also add puff for that extra chic look.

Braid

If you are not a ponytail person but still like to keep your hair tied up during summers, you can opt for braids. You can do a braided plait for that simple look which will also keep your hair intact. For those who want to add a touch of style to their braided look, you can also try adding side twisters. Or, you can opt for a French braid for that stylish evening date look.

Bun

If you are someone who prefers to keep their hair tied in order to beat the summer heat, then bun is your go to style. You can experiment with buns in various stylish ways. You can make a French crown braid for that boho chic look or a messy bun for that evening gown look. A braided side bun is a wonderful look for an evening date night.

Let it flow

If you do not like to keep your hair tied, you can always leave it open and add side twisters to make it look breezy. You can also opt for the waterfall style to add that tinge of flair to your otherwise loose hair. This look can also be apt for sundowners or evening parties.

Half bun or pony

When you like to keep your hair loose but cannot deal with the summer dryness and roughness, then you can opt for a half pony. You can also tie a half bun and keep the other half loose for a different look that you can try for your evening with friends.