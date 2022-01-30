Simple but effective beauty tools to help upgrade your skincare routine

Now that in-salon skin treatments may reduce once again, thanks to Omicron, it is time to boost your at-home skincare routine — not with the DIY-route we all took in 2020 and 2021 lockdowns. Use effective skincare tools that were once exclusive to the dermat’s clinic but are now being more and more available as well as encouraged for maintaining skin health. These also help to make your skincare routine exciting.

Here are some non-invasive skincare tools that you can incorporate into your AM and PM routine for a holistic skincare approach:

Jade rollers

Jade roillers are one of the most reliable and trusted facial tools, and for good reason.

An ancient Chinese beauty technique, the jade roller, made of the jade gemstone, is now an ubiquitous face tool. It is a blessing for people who can’t get the night off their face due to puffiness and inflammation. The dual-side jade roller comes with a small side meant for the eye area. It also helps your skincare product — be it a moisturiser, face oil, or serum — penetrate deeper into the skin.

Gua sha

A gua sha ritual everyday will definitely keep puffiness away.

Also a traditional Chinese tool, the gua sha, which literally translates to “scraping” is an upgrade from the jade roller for people with matured skin. Made of rose quartz, the gua sha helps increase blood flow, drain the lymphatic system, and tones your complexion as the unique shape of the tool hugs the curves of your face perfectly.

Cleansing brush

A facial brush helps in taking your cleansing game to the next level.

While cleansing brushes have a bad rep of stripping your face of moisture and leaving it feeling irritated, the right one can do wonders. Designed to take face cleansing to the next level, these brushes give your face a quick exfoliation without robbing it of moisture, leaving your face looking visibly-cleaner and more radiant.

Micro-needling

If you are apprehensive of trying micro-needling at home, check with your dermatologist if your skin is ready to undergo the procedure.

The science behind micro-needling, which is also called collage-induction therapy, is for the skincare pros who are confident about taking their regimen to the next level. This dermat-approved tool comes with microneedles that are meant to cause micro traumas in your skin to nudge it into producing more collagen and yielding improvements in the skin tone, its texture, and even fine lines. We recommend consulting your dermatologist before trying this at home.

Facial ice globes

Ice globes are the perfect facial tool for those who love cooling skin treatments, minus the mess of ice cubes.

Consider these futuristic-looking, sparkling, captivatingly blue tool an update from the frozen-spoon DIY that many have tried to reduce puffiness and inflammation on the face, but with a salon-like finish. A byproduct of wildly popular 10-step Korean beauty routines, cooling facial treatments have been a favourite for a while. But when it comes to ice globes, which is filled with a gel-like substance that doesn’t expand when cooled in the freezer, the process involves none of the mess that rolling ice cubs on your face would. Using ice globes has been associated with helping sinus pressure and lymphatic drainage, reducing the appearance of large pores, redness and kickstarting blood regulation, besides helping to de-puff your face. But, remember to not keep them in one spot of your face for too long as it might damage skin cells.

