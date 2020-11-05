This simple DIY remedy will help treat damaged hair

You can do a simple hair remedy for your hair. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Dull, damaged and brittle hair can be a cause of concern for many which continue to trouble despite trying numerous treatments. But instead of opting for chemical treatments that may add to the problem in the long-run apart from being expensive, would you like to try an easy, simple homemade method?

If the answer to that question is a ‘yes’, here’s a simple method suggested by Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta.

“Daily exposure to harsh sunlight, weather changes, stress and pollution, makes our hair brittle, dull and prone to damage. Try this easy hair DIY which will do wonders for your hair,” she said.

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Yogurt

1 tbsp – Aloe vera gel

1 tbsp – Olive oil

Method

*Mix all the ingredients together and apply on hair and scalp.

*Massage the mixture for 10 minutes.

*Let it rest for half an hour and wash.

ALSO READ | Raveena Tandon shares effective ‘ancient remedy’ to prevent hair fall; you can try it too

Benefits

“This mask helps to restore the natural shine of your hair and also works well in getting rid of itchy scalp,” she said.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd