Simple decor tips to give your home a biophilic makeover

The last 1.5 years have been a reminder of the fact that our lifestyle is nothing but an ode to nature, emphasising the depth of our sensorial connection with the environment. Spaces celebrating this affinity to nature, the ‘biophilia’, have more room for the green — both direct and indirect. While direct nature invites fresh green pockets of the ‘flora’, indirect nature searches for subtle hints in plant-based materials such as vegetable fibre, jute, hemp, wood, sisal etc. “On an experiential note, biophilic design translates the physical and sensorial elements into spatial dialogues that uphold our innate love for nature,” said Punam Kalra, interior designer and creative director of I’m the centre for Applied Arts.

She added that with the awakening of biophilic concepts, one’s connectivity to the environment is explored and reborn, with a holistic view that is inclusive of all the conscious and subconscious roots. “The trends are increasingly in the favour of biomorphic patterns, organic textures, natural-dye based colour palettes etc. that glorify the comfort and tranquillity original to nature. Natural elements are reinterpreted in an innovative fashion that draws the user to the stimuli that goes beyond the visual aspect,” she told indianexpress.com.

Below, she shared some decor tips to give your house a biophilic makeover:

Aestheticising the natural forms

Distinctive furniture or wall finishes reminisce the botanical footprints in an increasingly aesthetic perspective — twig-legged furniture, tropical-leaved murals or handwoven nest-like planters bring out the inherent harmony in natural forms. The freeform patterns become an escape route for every designer’s imagination. On the other hand, soft curves, solid or rounded, take form in furniture, pillows, prints, modern artwork, contemporary accessories and statement lighting, to create indulgent interiors mesmerised with the beauty of all things natural.

Tactility vs. tranquillity in organically-sourced materials

Upholstery in natural fabrics like bamboo mats, and woven rugs can add a tactile twist amidst an evident coze oozing out from the handcrafted materials. Luxuriant ranges in handwoven silk and premium linen stand bold against the conventionally overlooked appeal of the organic materials. Interior accessories made in pottery, macramé, rattan and wicker add an effortless charm along with a personalised touch to the spaces. Furniture in distressed wood, sculpted stone or solid metal further wrap the benefits of thermal comfort in a single piece. No organic material palette goes against the laws of nature—the eco-sensitivity is never compromised.

An honest inclusion of natural elements such as plants, waterbodies, sun-lit corners or open-to-sky areas extends the benefit of positive mental well being. (Source : Getty Images / Thinkstock) An honest inclusion of natural elements such as plants, waterbodies, sun-lit corners or open-to-sky areas extends the benefit of positive mental well being. (Source : Getty Images / Thinkstock)

Contemporise with recycled elements

“Recycled/upcycled space pockets are everything that a contemporary, urban space seeks. A mix of household items like old ceramics or glass jars are capable of creating an interesting plant space when upcycled. Reclaimed furniture designed with a skilful use of lines, forms and artwork, pair up with upcycled experimental accessories that radiate an affable, ultra-modern vibe. Pieces made of aesthetically composed fragment of bio-synthetic resins—garden furniture, lounge chairs, decorative panels, artworks etc. promise a more original tribute to nature. Stained glass lamps, patchwork rugs, crockery-turned-pots in hand-painted terracotta etc. combine the nostalgic elements with a reimagined interior theme that bespeak the rebirth of natural elements,” she explained.

Recreating immersive colour palettes

A biophilic colour palette can be anything—bold-dramatic, soft-subdued, or an in-between. the freshly coloured walls, ceilings and furniture breaks the scepticism of choice between subtle earthen neutrals and bright organic dyes by bringing the right pair. Classic blue, paired with earthy and neutral tones, highlighted with bolder shades like orange and terracotta create an elegant and artistic ambiance.

Also Read | Five simple ways to give your home a trendy makeover

Pastel and muted shades of pink, green and lilac give the space a hint of cheery pop and modern vintage glamour. Adding hues such as midnight blue, sage or umber to the furniture and statement pieces brings out the wild character out of any space. Nature-inspired motifs and vivid tropical colours like black, fuchsia and yellow in wallpapers, tiles and statement accessories create an extroverted interior that revels in the outdoor vibe.

Including natural elements for healthy interiors

An honest inclusion of natural elements such as plants, waterbodies, sun-lit corners or open-to-sky areas extends the benefit of positive mental wellbeing, higher productivity, lower stress levels among others. Plants hanging from organic mesh, stand-alone green walls, illuminated indoor cascades, branched-out trellis lounges, staged open-to-sky courtyards etc. infuse an inside-out experience in a space that strike the user at physical and mental levels. Select plants shoot up the air quality in a space while water bodies bring down the stress levels. An alfresco concept that gives an open invitation to nature, immerses in the better side of design with the most direct approach of biophilia.