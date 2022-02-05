Amp up your culinary game with these simple cookware tips

The kitchen remains the most vibrant spot of our house, a space that provides endless possibilities to craft innovative cooking experiences. So, have you also decided to experiment with your culinary skills this year?

“Cooking involves a blend of diverse skills – from picking the right ingredients to blending them to dressing up the food with style and glamour. A stylish and innovative cookware range compliments one’s culinary passion or encourages the unversed to try their skills at dishing something. This year, why not arm yourself with intelligent, sustainable and elegant cookware essentials which brighten up your time inside the kitchen,” said Anand Baldawa, CEO, thinKitchen.

Below, he shares some tips to level up for cooking game!

🍴Skillet

One of the most important kitchen utensils is the skillet or fry pan — a go-to for stir frying veggies or sautéing that lip-smacking sauce. It comes with a shallow cooking vessel with sloped sides for frying, boiling etc. You can enjoy cooking delectable breakfast for your family at your comfort.

🍴Dutch Oven

A great addition to the kitchen is the heavy duty pot with a lid designed for browning meat and veggies. It can then simmer on the stovetop or braise in the oven. Dutch oven is considered ideal for a kitchen that has requirements like braising, stewing more often and offers faster cooking with even heat distribution. It is best for caramelisation of ingredients while roasting, frying etc.

🍴Saucepan

While it may look simple, it may be tricky to find a saucepan that lasts long and serves multiple purposes, be it reheating leftovers and preparing puddings, or boiling eggs and noodles. Its rounded bottom and tall, straight sides make it a versatile cookware choice in almost every household. Also, because it is lightweight, comfortable to hold and easy to maneuver. Generally used on a daily basis, saucepans can be used with or without a lid to control evaporation when moisture retention becomes a concern.

🍴Griddle pan

Do you find the smoky flavour aromatic? Well if you do, then a griddle pan should be amongst your favorite kitchenware items. Not just that, these pans are also a perfect choice for grilled sandwiches, hash browns, burgers and many more delectable dishes. The base of a griddle pan is designed to conduct and retain heat efficiently with ridges to hold the oils and sauces. These pans primarily can be classified under two categories: cast iron and non-stick (usually on an aluminum base). Choose the one based on your personal preferences.

🍴Wok

The star of a Chinese kitchen, used in almost all sorts of cooking techniques – deep frying, poaching, steaming, braising, and whatnot! A wok is a wide and somewhat shallow-domed pot that retains high heat at the bottom. The deep curved sides promote easy tossing of food and the heated bottom at the same time adds the authentic wok flavour to your food. Owning a multifaceted Chinese wok is a decision you will never regret.

