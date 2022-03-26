Skincare alert: Check out this simple and effective beginner-friendly routine for men

Just as it is important to take care of our overall health by eating nutritious food, regular physical activity and sound sleep — it is equally important to take care of our skin.

The skin is the largest organ in the human body and as such, requires a bit of upkeep to keep it healthy and glowing. While skincare has been traditionally touted to be a women-only interest, there’s no reason for men to not take better care of their skin!

Experts recommend starting a basic skincare routine from as early as teenage. “It is highly recommended for men and women to start taking care of their skin from their teen years as it is the age of puberty, followed by hormonal changes. They may experience acne and textured skin etc and following a good skincare routine will allow you to age gracefully” said Dr Milinda Polisetty, BDS, FAM, facial aesthetician, PMU artist, and skincare specialist from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

Do men need a different skincare regimen than women?

Dr Polisetty explained that “owing to the variations in their skin structure, hormones and metabolism”, men and women may require different approaches to maintain “healthy skin”.

Here’s an expert-suggested simple, beginner-friendly skincare routine for men, that can also be used by teenagers. Take a look below:

*Cleanse – Use a gentle cleanser twice a day to remove the dirt and sweat from the face. Avoid cleansers that foam up heavily or that contain harsh exfoliating beads or particles such as walnut.

*Moisturise – A moisturiser is required “irrespective of your skin type,” said Dr Polisetty. Remember that even oily skin requires a moisturiser to maintain the natural oil balance in the skin. Go for oil-free or gel-based moisturisers to avoid clogging of pores or greasiness. Always apply moisturiser on damp skin to reap maximum benefits.

Protect – “Sunscreen is the most important and the most underappreciated part of a good skincare routine”, said the expert. Use a good sunscreen that has an SPF of 30 and above every morning and reapply every 2-3 hrs to protect the skin from sun damage.

Here are some skincare tips from Dr Polisetty for men looking to explore more about skincare–

*Skincare is self-care – Skincare is a form of self-care and just like having good food, exercising and maintaining personal hygiene, skin care is important too.

*Skincare is an investment, not an expense – Take good care of your skin now and you can enjoy the benefits in your later years as well.

*Skincare does not have to be expensive – Following an expensive, elaborate skincare routine is a luxury, you can follow it but you don’t need it. You can achieve healthy skin even by sticking to the basics.

*Skincare does not show overnight results – Consistency, patience and persistence is the key to visible, long-term changes in the skin.

*Skincare has no gender – Skincare is for all genders and ages. Take pride in keeping your skin healthy.

*Skincare requires a holistic approach – Skincare alone cannot help you achieve your dream skin. Good food, exercise, sleep cycles and mental health are important too, said the expert.

