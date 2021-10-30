Simple Ayurvedic face packs that you must try at home

Beauty rituals and Ayurveda go hand in hand in India. Growing up, all of us have been made to try natural remedies for healthy skin such as besan (chickpea flour), multani mitti, dried flower petals, neem leaves and many more.

ALSO READ | Nourish your skin with this easy, homemade face pack

While we would like to try variations of home-made facepacks, often options might be limited due to seasonal ingredients and lack of know-how to combine ingredients. Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Aparna Padmanabhan shared a list of simple, ayurvedic and gut-friendly face packs which can be made in a short time and in a few simple steps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.Aparna Padmanabhan (@dr.aparna_ayurveda_expert)

Yoghurt and chickpea facepack

*Yoghurt 1 teaspoon

*Chickpea flour 1/4th teaspoon

*Pinch of turmeric

*Mix and apply on face

*Leave on for 10 minutes

*Wash off with lukewarm water

Honey and chickpea facepack

*Honey 1 teaspoon

*Chickpea flour ½ teaspoon

*Pinch of turmeric

*Mix and apply on face

*Leave on for 10 minutes

*Wash off with lukewarm water

ALSO READ | Have you ever tried using this wonder ingredient on your face?

Oats and milk facepack

*Oats flour (quantity as per choice)

*Milk (for smooth consistency)

*Mix and apply on face

*Wash off when semi dry

Fresh fruits and herbs can be used in facepacks. (Source: Getty Images) Fresh fruits and herbs can be used in facepacks. (Source: Getty Images)

Wholewheat and milk facepack

*Whole wheat flour 1 teaspoon

*Milk/almond milk (quantity as per choice)

*Mix well into a paste

*Apply on face and leave on for 10 minutes

*Wash off with lukewarm water

Honey and lemon

*Honey 1 teaspoon

*Few drop of lemon juice

*Apply on face

*Wash off after 10 minutes.

Sensitive skin people should avoid this recipe.

Idli batter facepack

*Left over dosa or idli batter

*A pinch of turmeric powder

*Mix well and apply onto face

*Rinse off

ALSO READ | Simple Ayurvedic face packs that you must try at home

Bananas and honey

*Bananas

*A bit of honey

*½ teaspoon of rice flour or chickpea flour

*Mix well and apply on face

*Rinse

Rice and cucumber facepack

*Rice flour, cucumber juice

*Mix well together

*Apply on face

*Rinse with water

Milk cream facepack

*Cream of milk after boiling

*Directly apply on face

Recommended for dry skin beauties only.

Special recommendations:

Dosa batter facepack

*Traditional dosa batter (without yoghurt or soda) mixed with a pinch of turmeric

*Store in refrigerator for 3-4 days

*Use only on face and body

Papaya juice applied directly onto skin

Over ripe banana, mashed with honey and applied on face

Lemon and honey mixed together and applied

Try these recipes and say hello to glowing, healthy skin.



📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!