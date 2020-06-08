Simple activities to do when you are feeling particularly beat

If you are feeling low, you must try to stream your favourite show or movie, so the mind feels instantly gratified and ready to take on the rest of the day. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) If you are feeling low, you must try to stream your favourite show or movie, so the mind feels instantly gratified and ready to take on the rest of the day. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

It is natural for people to go through many kinds of emotions when they are dealing with new challenges every day. These are unprecedented times, so while on some days you may feel positive, on other days, you may feel surrounded by a cloud of negativity and self-doubt. On these days, when the mind is particularly feeling beat, you can try some simple techniques to make yourself feel slightly better. These activities guarantee to uplift your mood. Find out what they are.

* Self care is essential. Do whatever satiates your soul. If you are feeling low, you must try to stream your favourite show or movie, so the mind feels instantly gratified and ready to take on the rest of the day. It is all right to take some time out from your busy schedule. Find yourself a comfortable corner, dim the lights and enjoy.

ALSO READ | Lockdown sport: Teaching football the virtual way, one goal at a time

* When you feel a little better, get up and make yourself some comfort food. It could be a bowl of your favourite soup, or a plate of pasta that you really like. When you are feeling low, food can be the best remedy. Even better if you can cook something up for the entire family, as cooking is considered to be therapeutic, too.

ALSO READ | Lockdown fitness: Expert tips for your family

* Stay connected with loved ones virtually. If you are staying away from your family, lockdown can be a strange experience. You may have days when the distance may hurt you. On these occasions, you can call up your family and speak with them, just so you can feel re-assured. If you are missing a friend, you can call them up, too.

Stay connected with loved ones virtually. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Stay connected with loved ones virtually. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

* Stay away from social media, though. As they say, things can seem quite artificial on social media apps, wherein people may feign happiness. This might be counter-productive on a day when you are already feeling gloomy. Give yourself a nice social media detox, instead, and go off to sleep.

* Wear comfortable clothes. Do not sit down in anything tight. Take out a fresh pair of pajamas for the day, run yourself a nice shower and then take the day off. You can also spread a new bed sheet and clean and de-clutter your personal space so as to make yourself feel better.

ALSO READ | Prince William reveals he has been counselling people anonymously during lockdown

* Plan for the future even if it may seem uncertain right now. Know that things will get better, and when they do, you will need to put your plans into motion. And it need not be anything elaborate at the moment — it could be a trip to the hills with your loved ones. Or a quick visit to your favourite restaurant with your significant other. Anything that will give you an agenda so that you do not feel all that gloomy.

* Then, there are many other things you can do like taking up a new hobby, or keeping yourself engaged with an existing one. Remember that life has to go on, but self-care is important, too. Sit down with your favourite book, or paint something beautiful. You can even play your favourite dance number and shake a leg like no one is watching.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd