Signs your skin is asking for a change in your beauty habits and skincare regime

We have left 2020 behind are into a new year. In case you have been experiencing a ‘not so good’ change in your skin continues, then you are not alone.

However, if you have done everything you could and despite your best efforts, there is no change then maybe it is time to revisit your skincare regime. Ms Dolly Kumar, cosmetic engineer and founder at Cosmic Nutracos Solutions Pvt. Ltd. states that “your skincare products are negatively impacting your skin, defeating the purpose you brought them for in the first place. Common mistakes in beauty habits and harsh chemical-based skincare products might be at fault.”

Ahead, she mentions some major tell-tale signs which show it is time to change your skincare routine.

Chapped skin and breakouts

“If you are seeing small red bumps that look like breakouts or having flaky skin, then it may be the effect of overuse of sulfates in skincare products,” say Kumar. It can be that your moisturiser or face wash is laden with Sodium Lauryl Sulphate (SLS or SLES) and may compromise your skin’s natural barrier.

The only way to prevent is to remove all products which are abundant with SLS until the aggravation settles down.

New skin issues – Oilier or drier than before

Many times, change in skincare backfires — the result is that your skin becomes oilier or drier. Whenever your routine doesn’t match up to the results you aimed for, try and recall if you have made a recent alteration in skincare, be it a habit or a product, and move away from it. “Give your skin some time to recover and gradually introduce the new technique/product, such as twice a week, before inculcating it daily” adds the founder.

Change in weather

You cannot use the same products for summers and winters for the obvious reasons. Each season affects our skin differently. For example, winters call for heavy moisturisation while summers need a light, water-based moisturiser. Right now, since the temperatures are dipping in most parts of the country it can be tempting to use hot water but don’t do it on your face during winters.

Switch up your personal hygiene

“Clean hands are a prerequisite for skincare as oil and dirt from the fingertips may cause acne upon touching the face. Moreover, the current conditions have necessitated that one maintains good personal care and hygiene using effective yet gentle hand wash and sanitiser” shares Ms Kumar. Always make sure your hands are clean before you go on to follow your skincare regime — not only that make sure you change your pillow covers twice a week since that can cause rashes on your face.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle