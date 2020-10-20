Siddhant Chaturvedi: I want to go to theatres because I’m done watching movies online

I don't restrict my performance to the gym, I think the whole world is my place so I can work out anywhere, says Siddhant Chaturvedi (Photo: Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram)

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s on-screen roles give only a glimpse into his real self, they do not show the whole picture — “I like to keep that to my home, where I keep things simple,” he says. But a look at his ‘gram and you instantly know that the actor, who was lauded for essaying the character of MC Sher in Gully Boy, is a fitness enthusiast, something he willingly agrees to.

In an email interaction with indianexpress.com, Siddhant, who is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s next project, talks about his fitness routine, lockdown experiences, why he chose to be an actor and the one thing he wishes to do as soon as things get back to normal.

From the small screen to Gully Boy and now Shakun Batra’s next, how has your journey been?

The journey has been very exciting and unexpected. I never expected to reach my destination so soon. I thought of it more like a marathon but it actually became a sprint. It has been very exciting and I am loving it.

While you received great appreciation for playing MC Sher, you are also admired for your fashion choices. How would you describe your personal style?

Am I? Love to all who admire my fashion choices but I just keep it simple, comfortable and easy-going. I do play with colours but prefer earthy and pastel shades. And if it’s bright colours, then it has to resonate with my mood. So, during workouts and running, I like neon shoes.

Your Instagram feed gives viewers a peek into your workout. What does fitness mean to you?

Fitness for me means playing and being as active as a child. We are conditioned to make gyms an important part of our lives, but during the lockdown, I realised that the ‘gym physique’ is most unreliable. In fact, when I switched to functional, running, MMA, martial arts which I also practiced during college, I discovered that it actually suits me better. I’m faster, have more power and endurance.

What does your daily fitness and diet routine look like?

Even before my collaboration with Skechers, I used to love running and jumping. I think I am faster than ever, I can jump higher because I don’t have to think about the landing because the cushioning of the shoes is so soft and comfortable.

The pandemic has made us all work towards building our immunities and fitness levels. What have you been doing for this?

Thankfully, I had a goal to reach because as soon as Bunty Aur Babli completed I was going to do Shakun Batra’s film, but then the lockdown happened. However, I had to maintain that physique. So, I made it a part of my life. Even though I was home, I was running around my building, sprinting and doing high-intensity workouts along with functional training, which I rediscovered with a little bit of boxing. So that’s helped me during lockdown to keep fit. Initially, it took some time to get into the rhythm of it, but now I just love it. I don’t feel like going to the gym anymore.

So how has been the lockdown experience for you? What is your biggest learning?

My biggest learning, as I said, was that from hitting the gym twice a day, I had to shift to functional and start sprinting and running again. I realised that I actually liked that better than gymming.

The pandemic has affected every industry, including Bollywood. But you recently resumed shooting. How was the experience of being on the sets?

It was really different because I can’t see my crew anymore. I don’t even know how my cameraman looks because everybody is in PPE kits and masks and all of us are taking full precaution. We are making sure everybody is sanitised every five minutes. There is a UV room where we keep all the equipment before going on floors. The camera and gadgets are kept there for five to 10 minutes in the morning. So yes, we are extra cautious and now used to shooting like this, but it’s definitely not like old times.

What is the first thing on your to-do list as soon as the pandemic situation improves?

I want to go to theatres because I’m done watching movies online. I need that community feeling in the way we grew up. That’s why I wanted to be in the films, to watch myself on the big screen. I want to watch my film Bunty Aur Babli on the big screen as it will be released when the theatres resume. So I’m very, very excited to go to the theatre and have that great experience of a Bollywood film.

You are being associated with Skechers GoRun 7+ performance collection — what does a good day at the gym mean for you?

I don’t restrict my performance to the gym. I think the whole world is my place so I can work out anywhere. I keep my resistance band with me so, whenever I want to workout, I can. My favourite exercises are pull-ups, push-ups and maybe some air-walking or just going for a run. I keep running around the set or if I am feeling lazy post-lunch. I have a tendency to do five to 10 minutes of brisk walking to charge my energy.

In Inside Edge, you played a timid small-town boy, while in Gully Boy we see you as a much confident MC Sher. What new will we see in your upcoming projects Bunty Aur Babli 2, Phone Bhoot and Shakun Batra’s next?

The interesting thing is that in the characters that I play onscreen, you will see little glimpses but never the whole of me, the way I am at home. So that’s why I chose this profession, to play exciting characters. In Bunty Aur Babli, you’ll see a lot of characters because I’m a conman, with several accents and different body language. In Shakun Batra’s, there are layers of emotions and a different approach to love. It’s never been done in India before. Then Phone Bhoot is a horror-comedy; Ishaan is such a fabulous, fine actor and Katrina is the most glamorous woman I have ever seen, so it’s going to be a fun ride.

