Do this to avoid dry and itchy hands when washing dishes

With self-isolation being the norm at the moment, most of us are doing our household chores. But the one thing that features last on our ‘things to do’ list is washing utensils. However, it is also one of those tasks we cannot overlook or keep for later because piling up more dishes will only lead to more work and a dirty sink. Another thing that makes us dislike washing dishes is that it leaves our hands feeling dry, rough and at times, itchy. Experience the same?

This is because some people have sensitive skin and the chemicals present in the liquid soap may cause irritation. This is especially common if the dish-washing liquids are alcohol-based. But worry not, we have you covered. Below, we list some simple ways that will help you deal with dry hand issues.

Doing these simple things can prevent your hands from turning itchy and dry after you wash utensils.

*Get yourself a sturdy pair of thick dish gloves so that your skin does not come in contact with the dish washing liquid.

*Before going on to wash the utensils, apply a thick layer of moisturiser, preferably something that consists shea butter since it can be highly moisturising.

*Try not using hot water.

*If you are someone who washes the dishes everyday it is recommended that you apply a thick layer of lotion and wear gloves at night. Opt for a pair that is breathable so that your hands do not get sweaty. This works great in the long run.

*People usually resort to petroleum jelly to beat the dryness assuming it acts as great protective barrier. But, let us tell you it will not. Though it may provide momentary protection, it can eventually suffocate your skin. This can worsen dryness in the long term.

