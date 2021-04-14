Running out of time? Shruti Seth’s ‘quick-fix’ makeup look is perfect for you

Shruti Seth shared the look on her Instagram. (Photo: Shruti Seth/Instagram)

When you are running out of time, makeup is probably the last thing on your to-do list. But, what if we tell you that all you need are three simple products and a just a few minutes of your time to add that extra bit of glamour to our overall look.

Don’t trsut us? Then check out this no-fuss makeup routine by actor Shruti Seth.

“I’m not a big make-up fan; mostly because I’m lazy AF. Im always looking for no-fuss, easy, quick fixes,” the actor recently captioned an Instagram video.

In the video, she uses just three products — gel eyeliner, a lip and cheek tint and a tinted lip balm! Read on as we decode her look for you.

*Take a flat angular brush and dip it in gel eyeliner pot. Apply it right next to your upper lash line and wing your eyeliner.

*Next, use a lip and cheek tint and place a few dots on the top points of your cheeks. Using your fingers, blend it nicely for a natural flushed look.

*Finish it with a tinted lip balm or the same cheek tint. Then there you go!

Check out the video below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Seth (@shru2kill)

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle