scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Latest news

Running out of time? Shruti Seth’s ‘quick-fix’ makeup look is perfect for you

"Easy to apply, easy to carry and easy to take off. Simple," she wrote

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 14, 2021 11:40:07 am
shruti sethShruti Seth shared the look on her Instagram. (Photo: Shruti Seth/Instagram)

When you are running out of time, makeup is probably the last thing on your to-do list. But, what if we tell you that all you need are three simple products and a just a few minutes of your time to add that extra bit of glamour to our overall look.

Don’t trsut us? Then check out this no-fuss makeup routine by actor Shruti Seth.

“I’m not a big make-up fan; mostly because I’m lazy AF. Im always looking for no-fuss, easy, quick fixes,” the actor recently captioned an Instagram video.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In the video, she uses just three products — gel eyeliner, a lip and cheek tint and a tinted lip balm! Read on as we decode her look for you.

*Take a flat angular brush and dip it in gel eyeliner pot. Apply it right next to your upper lash line and wing your eyeliner.

*Next, use a lip and cheek tint and place a few dots on the top points of your cheeks. Using your fingers, blend it nicely for a natural flushed look.

*Finish it with a tinted lip balm or the same cheek tint. Then there you go!

READ |Like Hina Khan’s ‘no-makeup’ look? Here’s how to get it right

Check out the video below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shruti Seth (@shru2kill)

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Ramadan Day 1: Here’s how Muslims began the month of fasting across the world

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 14: Latest News

Advertisement
x