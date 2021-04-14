Running out of time? Shruti Seth’s ‘quick-fix’ makeup look is perfect for you

April 14, 2021 11:40:07 am
When you are running out of time, makeup is probably the last thing on your to-do list. But, what if we tell you that all you need are three simple products and a just a few minutes of your time to add that extra bit of glamour to our overall look.
Don’t trsut us? Then check out this no-fuss makeup routine by actor Shruti Seth.
“I’m not a big make-up fan; mostly because I’m lazy AF. Im always looking for no-fuss, easy, quick fixes,” the actor recently captioned an Instagram video.
In the video, she uses just three products — gel eyeliner, a lip and cheek tint and a tinted lip balm! Read on as we decode her look for you.
*Take a flat angular brush and dip it in gel eyeliner pot. Apply it right next to your upper lash line and wing your eyeliner.
*Next, use a lip and cheek tint and place a few dots on the top points of your cheeks. Using your fingers, blend it nicely for a natural flushed look.
*Finish it with a tinted lip balm or the same cheek tint. Then there you go!
Check out the video below
View this post on Instagram
