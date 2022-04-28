‘Motherhood is the hardest job I’ve done; I second guess myself daily’: Shruti Seth

Well-known television and Bollywood actor Shruti Seth has had an inspiring journey. And even after all these years, the actor who rose to fame with Shararat, continues to wow her fans with her fitness and diet commitments. The fitness enthusiast, who started her yoga journey in 2007, often posts videos and pictures of herself perfecting challenging yoga asanas as she feels there is no right age to learn and no end to learning. We caught up with her to know more about her life, motherhood, her favourite travel destination, and more.

How and when did you begin your yoga journey?

I started yoga in 2007. I wanted to do it, and then a friend recommended a workshop with Eefa Shrof who changed my life.

Apart from yoga, you also do gymming. Can you tell us more about your fitness mantra?

I started strength training when I was 16. I don’t do a lot of it now but I keep trying new fitness routines to keep things fun. If I want my body to serve me well, I have to serve it well. It’s cause and effect. Genetics aside what you give is what you get most of the time. For me, fitness is a way of life. Women also need to prepare their body for menopause and the transition that it brings. Like I said, you look after your body, and it’ll look after you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Seth (@shru2kill)

Anyone you look up to for inspiration?

All my friends are extremely fitness conscious. So I’m inspired by them all the time.

How would you describe your pandemic experience?

It’s taught me to be present: Now. It’s all we have really.

How has your diet changed over the years?

I’ve always enjoyed eating clean and healthy. A balanced diet is the way to go. Having said that, I do enjoy indulging every once in a while. What I’ve really tried to eliminate is my consumption of aerated drinks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Seth (@shru2kill)

How has motherhood been for you?

It’s the hardest job I’ve done. I second guess myself daily. But it’s hands down the most fulfilling role ever.

How do you ensure you get a proper sleep when you work in the night, or miss out due to a late-night party?

Sleep is my favourite healthy activity, honestly. I love getting good restful sleep. I think setting a daily sleep time is more important than a wake up time. Once the body is well rested, waking up is an easy task.

What’s your AM and PM skincare routine include?

I am essentially lazy, so I like a quick non-fussy skin routine. But I have become very good with moisturiser and sunscreen.

How important it is to take a holiday, and can you share some of your favourite holiday destinations?

Vacations as essential to just break routine and rest the body and soul. I love beach holidays but I’m falling in love with holidays in the hills lately. Kashmir would be my favourite holiday destination.

