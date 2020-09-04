Shruti Haasan shares tips to clean makeup brushes, sponges

Shruti Hassan showed how she cleans her makeup brushes and sponges. (Source: shrutzhaasan/Instagram)

Shruti Haasan recently took to Instagram to talk about the importance of cleaning makeup brushes and sponges, demonstrating the steps for the same.

In a series of Instagram stories, the Yaara actor showed us the process of soaking the brushes and drying them before use. “I soak them for about an hour in a mix of olive oil and dish soap. You soak them and then you scrub them. And then you leave them out to dry. That’s how I clean my brushes,” she said.

Here’s a glimpse of the process:

Shruti Hassan took to Instagram to show how to clean makeup brushes. (Source: shrutzhaasan/Instagram) Shruti Hassan took to Instagram to show how to clean makeup brushes. (Source: shrutzhaasan/Instagram)

“It is so important to keep cleaning your brushes if you want your skin to be clear,” Shruti added.

After soaking the brushes, gently scrub the bristles. (Source: shrutzhaasan/Instagram) After soaking the brushes, gently scrub the bristles. (Source: shrutzhaasan/Instagram)

If your brushes are left unclean for a long time, it can get caked with makeup products and debris from your face, making them dry and dirty. Dirty makeup brushes become a breeding ground for bacteria. Using such a brush can further cause skin irritation or acne, according to bebeautiful.com.

So, if you are using brushes regularly for makeup, make sure to clean them from time to time to ensure healthy skin.

