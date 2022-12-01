‘Nobody gets to have an opinion on your body or state of mind’: Shruti Haasan

In a world of perfect selfies posts, actor Shruti Haasan took to Instagram to share some pictures of herself that “didn’t make it to the final cut”. Among them were pictures of her on a “bad hair day/(with) fever and sinus swollen day/period cramp day and the rest”, that she captioned: “hope you enjoy these, too 😎 #stayweird.” The post, as expected, was a hit on the internet with her followers replying with positive feedback. But there were some that were harshly worded, too.

Addressing some such negative comments, she recently shared a note on how she will continue to post about “mental health, menstrual health, and my swollen sinus face” until she normalises talking about them.

“I will keep posting about mental health, menstrual health, and my swollen sinus face till I normalise talking about it. Nobody gets to have an opinion on your body or state of mind. Do what you want, how you want. It’s your life. That has to be the normal positive vibe. Not the magnified hate-spewing comment section that people accept as a normal part of society and life. No. Not here,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Shruti Haasan on choosing to ‘normalise’ mental health and more (Source: Shruti Haasan/Instagram Stories) Shruti Haasan on choosing to ‘normalise’ mental health and more (Source: Shruti Haasan/Instagram Stories)

This is, however, not the first time the Best Seller series actor has opened up about her health on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

Previously, she has spoken about her struggle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis, sharing that she has been “facing some of the worst hormonal issues.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

“Workout with me. I’ve been facing some of the worst hormonal issues with my PCOS and endometriosis — women know it’s a tough fight with the imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges. But instead of looking at it as a fight, I choose to accept it as a natural movement that my body goes through to do its best. I say Thankyou by eating right, sleeping well, and enjoying my workout — my body isn’t perfect right now but my heart is. Keep fit, keep happy and let those happy hormones flow! I know I sound a tad preachy but it’s been such a journey to accept these challenges and not let them define me,” she captioned the Instagram post.

In the video, she can be seen doing a combination of bodyweight exercises, cardio, and core stretches.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!