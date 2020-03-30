Check out how Shraddha Kapoor is enjoying her time at home

Make your quarantine period productive with these tips. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Make your quarantine period productive with these tips. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

The 21-day lockdown period is different for each one of us. While some have taken up long-lost hobbies like painting, cooking, or even reading, many others are trying out new skincare routines, organising their closet or spending time with their family members. But actor Shraddha Kapoor has chosen to take a more organic and a simple approach during this period. We dug the actor’s Instagram and here is all that we found. So if you too are looking to spend your time in a fruitful way, scroll down and take a cue from the Stree actor.

Nothing like working out at home

With social distancing being the norm these days, gyms are shut. This means that you do not have the varied equipment to exercise with. However, a yoga mat and the perfect setting of your terrace will always come to your rescue. A set of crunches, jumping jacks or a quick 30-minute workout is a great way to stay in shape while at home.

Save water

Staying at home also means using resources a lot more than usual. But we can always take little steps to learn and effectively manage and reduce wastage of essential resources. Using a bucket instead of a shower to take bath is a simple step which goes a long way in reducing wastage of water.

Inculcate eco-friendly habits

You can spend your time at home in an eco-friendly way, just like Shraddha. Begin with small steps like not using plastic bottles or simply switching to a bamboo toothbrush. You could also switch to LED bulbs, not only do they last longer but are also better for the environment.

Fall in love with home-cooked meals

Owing to our hectic schedules, we often end up ordering food from outside, or even skipping meals at times. So why not spend this time enjoying hot, home-cooked meals. And looks like Shraddha enjoys her greens. After all home-cooked food is free from any preservatives and is extremely healthy. Also, if you are looking for a super easy recipe, you can try making this street-style samosa.

Make use of your book shelf and sit with a book in the sun while sipping fresh juice. You cannot go out physically, but your mind can definitely travel places, and what better way to so than by reading books?

How are you spending your time at home?

