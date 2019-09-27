I do have bad skin days: Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor has not only been impressive with her roles onscreen, she is also a fashionista who can rock any look effortlessly. However, not many know that the Saaho actor likes to keep her makeup subtle and natural. In an email interview with indianexpress.com, she gives a peek into her beauty regimen and shares the five products that she never leaves home without.

What does beauty mean to you?

Advertising

Beauty for me is an expression of one’s inner self. If you are happy within, it reflects on your face.

What type of skin do you have? Are you blessed with naturally good skin, or do you need to apply a lot of make-up?

I am blessed with good skin, thanks to my genes; but I do have bad skin days, like all of us.

What is your daily skincare routine like?

Advertising

I wash my face every day with the tea tree facial wash. Recently, I tried the Himalayan Charcoal mask and face wash and it works fabulously on my skin.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor officially announce red as the colour of the season; see pics

Five beauty essentials one would find in your bag?

All my beauty essentials comes from my one-stop shop, The Body Shop (of which she is the latest brand ambassador). These are:

1. Lip juicer

2. Happy-go-lash mascara

3. Multi-protection Face Mist with SPF

4. Hand cream

5. Concealer

Are you someone who prefers natural ingredients for your skin or depends on products?

I use products which are natural, ethically sourced, 100 per cent vegetarian and 100 per cent animal cruelty free as well.

One beauty tip you would like to share with our readers?

I would advise them to be as natural as possible. If you use a concealer or foundation, use the shade as close to your natural skin colour as possible, use a light kajal and a hint of pink blush and you are good to go.

ALSO READ | Is your skin acne-prone? You may want to try these DIY curry leaves face masks

Shooting requires you to apply a lot of makeup. What is your cleanse routine like?

I make sure to clean my face every day before going to bed. I use camomile butter; it is so easy to remove makeup with this and the soft skin after is just a bonus.

Something you never leave home without…

I never leave home without my lip juicer. I have the habit of putting lip balms after every two to three hours.

This is the first time The Body Shop is launching a TVC and you are part of it. Why did you decide to associate with them?

Advertising

We all have our own little purpose. A meaningful purpose that we want to live our lives by, something we like to follow in our lives and for me, it’s the spirit of positivity, which is by far the most powerful purpose. It creates bonding with like-minded people.