‘I go to my mom for beauty advice’: Shraddha Kapoor

The actor shares how she keeps her hair and skin healthy by doing the most simple things. (Photo: Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram| Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Shraddha Kapoor is admired for her acting prowess and fashion sense. But there is another thing about the actor we really love: her flawless skin and shiny hair. So when we got a chance to catch up with her, we made sure to know the secret behind it.

In an email interaction, the Haider actor shared how she keeps her hair and skin healthy by doing the most simple of things. Read on to know about her skin type, skincare routine, makeup and also her beauty advisor.

Excerpts:

Can you share your skincare routine and the one product you swear by?

My mantra for skincare has always been ‘less is more’. I try not to use too many products at a time; a simple moisturiser goes a long way. Good hydration works wonders for me along with eating healthy food. Also, I’m very diligent about taking two Power Gummies — that are vegan, cruelty-free, gelatin and gluten-free, and suit my vegetarian and on-the-go lifestyle — a day that takes care of my hair and nails effortlessly.

What is your skin type, and is there a DIY you vouch for?

I have combination skin. When I’m in a disciplined routine that is good for my health, my skin, hair and nails also stay healthy. Since I have combination skin and am prone to acne sometimes, so icing my skin really works well for me.

Whom do you go to for beauty advice?

My mom is definitely someone I go to for beauty advice. I have adopted the ‘less is more’ lifestyle from her. She has radiant skin and hair, all with minimal intervention.

Makeup is an essential part of your profession. What are some of your favourite tips that you may have picked up from makeup artists?

When it comes to makeup, there are a few things I prefer — moisturiser is really my best friend. Then, I love mascara, some concealer and a tinted lip balm.

For an actor, make-up is part of the job, and so protecting my skin and having a healthy base becomes much more important.

When it comes to taking care of your skin, what do you choose — DIYs or clinical solutions?

While there are some home remedies and hacks that work for me, I also keep a lookout for products and solutions that are backed by science.

The beauty industry is currently talking about active skincare ingredients such as chemical peels, vitamin C. Have you ever tried them?

Yes, I have tried some of it and but I end up going back to making sure my skincare routine is as simple as possible. There is nothing like treating your skin from within and that is why I definitely understand the value of vitamins and try to incorporate them into my diet and eat very balanced meals.

How do you maintain your hair and nails despite keeping busy?

Leading a busy life makes it all the more imperative to take out time for some self-care. To maintain and really take care of my hair and nails, I have adopted a couple of habits that have really gone a long way.

I avoid the use of heat on my hair as much as possible. I also make it a point to oil my hair sometimes, to give it that extra dose of moisture. My Power Gummies also make the entire process a lot easier – they’re effortless, easy, convenient and so tasty, and I know my hair and nails are taken care of.