Have a good night’s sleep: Shower tips for people who keep tossing and turning in bed

If you wake up in the morning after an incomplete sleep, wishing you could sleep some more, it is always a good idea to tweak a few things in your lifestyle for you to get a good night’s sleep – taking a nice shower before going to bed. While a morning shower can really wake you up and prepare you to get by the day, the trick to get an undisturbed sleep lies in taking a warm shower before you turn in for the night.

A good shower, apart from bringing a good dose of relaxation, can trick your body into turning on the sleep mode, by taking advantage of the way temperature influences the circadian rhythms – your inbuilt body clock.

But like everything in life, there are a few rules to follow for a perfect shower before hitting the shack.

Go for a hot shower

Cold showers have a lot of positive health benefits, but not when it comes to turning your sleep mode on. Your body will try to raise its core temperature following the shock of the cold water. But if you chose a warm or a hot shower instead, your body temperature starts dropping which is really what happens when you go to sleep – so a hot shower starts mimicking a sleep environment as it prepares you for a good eye shut.

Use the shower time to meditate

Showers provide with a personal, exclusive space. Clubbed with the peaceful sensation of water, showers can be a great place to wash away all your worries and prepare you to turn the world off for the rest of the night. Hop in for a hot shower with nice, aromatic essential oils and go to bed relaxed and at peace.

Don’t shower right before bedtime

Although a warm shower can help regulate your body temperature and start to sync it with your sleep mode, it is a good idea to give it some time to cool down, else it could be too activating and stimulating. It is best to shower an hour or two before you hit the hay.

Walk into a cold room after a shower

To help your body temperature drop in time for your bedtime, it is often suggested one walks out of a shower into a cold room. You can turn your AC on right after your shower for a comfortable sleep.

Ready to bid goodbye to restless nights?

