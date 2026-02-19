‘Shoulders down, earlobes out’: The truth (or myth) behind this body language cue to ‘look and feel’ confident

Body language is key to understanding a person’s approach and mood at any given time. Can your posture, particularly the positioning of your shoulders and neck, determine your confidence level? According to Vanessa van Edwards, a body language expert and the founder of Science of People, the distance between your earlobe and shoulder reflects your confidence levels. “While a small distance may make one look anxious, a longer distance stands for confidence and more vocal power,” Edwards said on The Diary of a CEO business podcast.

“We don’t like anxious people. However, we want to talk to people with the maximum distance between their earlobes and shoulders. Shoulders down and earlobes out make people look more confident, but it also makes one feel more confident,” said Edwards on the podcast.

Is it true?

The idea that the distance between your earlobe and shoulder reflects your confidence level may not be entirely true because sometimes, your body language and the way you sit can significantly influence how you appear to others at that moment, said Dr Sheetal Radia, ENT and head neck surgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road.

The greater the distance, the more relaxed the body may feel, which is why one may appear more confident. Clinical psychologist Kamna Chhibber quashed the claim that the tip works every time. “Body language can communicate a lot about a person’s mental state. Nonverbal aspects of communication account for nearly ¾ of what we interpret from an interaction. A relaxed body stance is reflected in how your shoulders are positioned, the gait you adopt, how your legs rest, the facial expressions, and the tone and speed of your communication —all of which affect how a person is perceived. Being aware of these can help consciously modify them to alter the impression created on those around a person,” said Chhibber.

Experts assert that specific body language can shape perceptions and make individuals appear anxious or confident, agitated or withdrawn, depending on their posture. “What comes across as confident can also be perceived as arrogant. People can perceive and interpret the same thing differently. So can’t say this is true or untrue,” said Chhibber.

Experts emphasised that confidence is more than physical appearance.

It is not about your looks, what you wear, or how others think of you; it’s about how you feel from within. Confidence is a state of being that arises from a thorough understanding and acceptance of oneself as one is.

One cannot build confidence overnight. “One can try mindful practices like deep breathing exercises, journaling, experience, and self-awareness,” said Dr Radia.