Should you epilate or wax? Find out

When it comes to hair removal, there is no dearth of options. Different people try different things to keep the skin smooth and tan-free. While some opt for long term and permanent procedures, others keep it natural, and some others do nothing at all. While it is all a choice, sometimes choices confuse people. If you are looking at newer options, and cannot decide between an epilator and a wax strip, here is what you need to know. Read on.

The difference

To put it simply, both epilation and waxing are means to remove the hair from the root. But while the epilator is an electronic device that glides over the skin, waxing uses strips and hot wax to tug the hair out. They are very similar, in terms of the end result. The difference is that unlike waxing, epilation can be done on wet or dry skin, and it does not get messy. While waxing involves applying the wax in the direction of the hair growth, and then pulling the strip in the opposite direction, epilation plucks the hair along the direction of the growth.

The use

Waxing can be messier than epilation, with all the sticky wax-like substance and the strips. (Source: Pixabay) Waxing can be messier than epilation, with all the sticky wax-like substance and the strips. (Source: Pixabay)

Waxing can be done on any part of the body, because it is more precise. In fact, some people actually opt for a full-body wax, too. Epilators are best suited for larger surfaces with tough skin, such as the legs and the arms. Sometimes, it is used on the more sensitive areas of the body, too, such as the bikini region, underarms and even the face. But, these areas can hurt more depending upon your pain tolerance. It should be noted that most people prefer waxing the bikini area because it is much more long-lasting.

The benefits

If you want smoother skin, then epilation is for you, because it often removes the shorter hair that waxing is not able to. But, waxing is preferred because it caters to the top layer of the skin, removing the skin tan and the dead skin cells. Both methods ensure the results are more long lasting than shaving, and hair removal creams.

Side effects

When it comes to side effects, both epilation and waxing show similar post-procedural symptoms. These include redness, irritation and bumps on the skin. In addition, waxing also sometimes causes sun sensitivity, allergic reaction, infection, burns and scars.

