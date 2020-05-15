Shopping for essentials: Keep these precautions in mind

Go to the grocery store only when absolutely necessary. (Source: Getty Images) Go to the grocery store only when absolutely necessary. (Source: Getty Images)

Supplies stocked up in the initial days of the lockdown have exhausted in most households. So there are times you have step out to buy commodities. But those who are going to shops to buy groceries and other essentials are recommended to take due precautions to avoid getting infected with COVID-19.

Experts advise it is best to avoid going to shops in person, unless absolutely necessary. Instead, they should avail for online delivery. Even then, they should ensure contactless delivery, and santise the products.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) laid down some guidelines regarding shopping. Here’s what they said:

When to avoid shopping

It is advised that one avoids going to the market if they feel sick or show any symptoms of COVID-19. Here are the symptoms to watch out for:

*Fever

*Cough

*Shortness of breath

*Chills

*Muscle pain

*Headache

*Sore throat

*New loss of taste or smell

How to protect yourself while shopping

* Stay at a distance of 6 ft from others while shopping, and stand in a queue.

* Cover your nose and mouth properly with a cloth covering or mask.

* Ideally, you should go to the store during the hours fewer people are likely to be present, for instance early morning or late night.

* Do not touch your eyes, nose, mouth or your face covering while at the store. Use disinfecting wipes, if available.

* When shopping, keep raw meat, poultry, seafood and their juices away from other foods.

* Make the payment online without touching money or card. In case you have to use it, apply sanitiser on your hands right after paying.

* After leaving the store, use hand sanitiser.

* Once you get home, put your groceries away and wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.

* Rinse fresh fruits and vegetables under running water.

For online deliveries

* Make the payment online to avoid contact.

* Accept deliveries without in-person contact wherever possible. Ask for the delivery to be left at a safe spot outside the house, with no person-to-person interaction. If you are receiving a package from a delivery person, maintain a distance of at least 6 ft.

