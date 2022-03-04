Shonda Rhimes, Pat McGrath among 12 women honoured by Barbie ahead of International Women’s Day

Ahead of International Women’s Day this year, Barbie has announced a lineup of dolls that honours “12 global female role models”. The company took to Twitter to make the announcement, revealing what the dolls look like, in a tweet that read, “#Barbie celebrates #InternationalWomensDay this year by honoring 12 global female role models with one-of-a-kind dolls in their likeness, continuing our commitment to closing the Dream Gap by inspiring girls everywhere to dream big.”

It also used the hashtag, “#YouCanBeAnything’ to kickstart the inclusive campaign that is intended to make women feel empowered.

The dolls represent leaders who are superlative in their respective fields. The lineup comprises different nationalities and ethnicities. It includes,

* Shonda Rhimes (US) — The founder of American television production company Shondaland

* Ari Horie (US/Japan) — The founder and CEO of Women’s Startup Lab and Women’s Startup Lab Impact Foundation

* Pat McGrath (UK) — A celebrated makeup artist and founder of Pat McGrath Labs

* Melissa Sariffodeen (Canada) — The CEO and co-founder of Canada Learning Code and Ladies Learning Code

* Adriana Azuara (Mexico) – The founder of All4Spas

* Doani Emanuela Bertain (Brazil) — A teacher and founder of Sala 8

* Jane Martino (Australia) — Chair and co-founder of Smiling Mind

* Lan Yu (China) — A fashion designer

* Butet Manurung (Indonesia) – The founder and director of SOKOLA

* Sonia Peronaci (Italy) — The founder of Italian food website GialloZafferano

* Tijen Onaran (Germany) — CEO and founder of Global Digital Women and co-founder of ACI Diversity Consulting

* Lena Mahfouf (France) — Digital creator, videographer and author of Always More

“It is an honour having a Barbie in my likeness and I hope it inspires everyone to follow their dreams and believe that with hard work and perseverance, anything is possible. I want my legacy to be one of change and positivity! I am excited that young people might see my doll and believe that a love of makeup and creativity can lead to your dreams coming true,” Pat McGrath was quoted as saying, as mentioned in a report in The Sun.

Per the outlet, the toy brand has also announced its first global ‘Dream Gap’ project, a partnership with charitable organisation ‘Inspiring Girls International’. Together, they will work with schools in the UK, USA, Spain, Italy, France, Poland, Brazil and Australia to “deliver Dream Gap workshops featuring advice from trailblazing Barbie role models”.

The reason for spotlighting these 12 women is that a Dream Gap research from New York University found that girls, from the age of eight, begin to “identify key challenges” in becoming leaders; it includes a “fear of risk” and “gender stereotypes”.

