‘Mental agony has been as severe as physical pain’: Shilpa Shetty pens note two months after leg injury

“It’s been two months today… since my injury,” wrote Shilpa Shetty Kundra in her latest Instagram post, admitting that “it’s not been easy.” Penning a detailed note about her injury and journey to recovery, the actor added: “The mental agony has been as severe as the physical pain. For someone who’s a workaholic and a fitness addict like me, these past eight weeks have had their own share of frustration, anger, sadness, and helplessness.”

Shilpa had suffered a leg injury, about which she shared a social media update on August 10, writing: “They said, roll camera action – “break a leg!” I took it literally. Out of action for 6 weeks, but I’ll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega. Prayers always work. With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra.”

However, as evidenced by her updates in the past few weeks, the leg injury has not stopped her from performing yoga asanas, dancing during the Ganpati festival, and even exercising at the gym! As such, sharing her source of motivation, the actor continued, “I found a very strong source of motivation to get better quickly from my daughter Samisha,” who, she said, was around for “every physiotherapy session.”

“It was only as time passed that I realised how eagerly she was waiting for me to be able to pick her up again,” she wrote, adding, “those smiles, hugs, little sweet nothings, and kisses were all I needed on some days.”

The actor believes that everybody copes with their “stressors and pain points” differently, so “if you can’t cope with something on your own, seek help,” she suggested.

She further advised people to extend support and help to others who are struggling with mental health, stressing that “broken hearts and spirits aren’t any less painful than broken bones. Everyone deserves to heal from them all.”

Concluding the post, shared on World Mental Health Day, observed every year on October 10, the actor expressed heartfelt gratitude to all her doctors, “for handholding (literally) and helping me through this process and doing it with so much love. To all my well wishers for all your prayers and good wishes.”

Shilpa got injured while shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force, and since then had been wheelchair-bound.

