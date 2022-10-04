Shilpa Shetty Kundra performs Kanchika Puja with her ‘in-house Mahagauri’; know more about the ritual

Shilpa Shetty Kundra regularly shares snippets and tidbits of her life on social media. In a similar vein, the actor recently shared a reel giving a peek into her Ashtami celebrations this year, which included a ‘Kanchika Puja’ at her house. “Kanchika Puja with my in-house Mahagauri 🙏♥️ (don’t miss the sunglasses),” she captioned the post which showed Raj Kundra performing the rituals with their daughter Samisha.

“Here’s wishing all of you – my #InstaFam, and all the little 𝐿𝒶𝓀𝓈𝒽𝓂𝒾𝓈 a very Happy Ashtami,” she added.

According to DrikPanchang.com, “On Maha Ashtami, nine small pots are installed and nine shaktis of Durga are invoked in them. All nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped during Maha Ashtami Puja. Young unmarried girls, being treated as Goddess Durga itself, are worshipped on Maha Ashtami. Worshipping of young girls during Durga Puja is known as Kumari Puja.” It is a very auspicious occasion, marked on the second last day of the Navratri celebrations, the puja is observed by many people around the world.

Some devotees also observe the same puja on Navmi, which is being observed on October 4. According to Drik Panchang, the Navami tithi begins at 04.37 pm on October 3 and ends at 02.20 pm on October 4. On this special day, a special Mahasnan or Shodhasopachar Puja is also performed.

Earlier, Shilpa had also given a glimpse of her Navratri celebrations:

“Shardiya Navratri ki dheron shubhkaamnayein!🪔🙏 Happy Navratri to all of you🪷

Let’s cleanse and purify the soul during these holy 9 days…

ℙ𝕣𝕒𝕥𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕒 🤍 I will leave all my anger

𝔻𝕨𝕚𝕥𝕚𝕪𝕒 ❤️ I will stop judging people

𝕋𝕣𝕚𝕥𝕚𝕪𝕒 💙 I will leave all my grudges

ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕥𝕦𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕚 💛 I will forgive myself & everyone

ℙ𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕚 💚 I will accept myself & everyone as they are

𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕤𝕙𝕥𝕚 🌚 I will love myself & everyone unconditionally

𝕊𝕒𝕡𝕥𝕒𝕞𝕚 🧡 I will leave all my feelings of jealousy & guilt

𝔻𝕦𝕣𝕘𝕒𝕤𝕙𝕥𝕒𝕞𝕚 🦚 I will leave all my fears

𝕄𝕒𝕙𝕒ℕ𝕒𝕧𝕒𝕞𝕚 💖 I will offer gratitude for all the things I have and all which I will get.

ᴊᴀɪ ᴍᴀᴛᴀ ᴅɪ 🌷🙏”

Wish you a blessed Navaratri.

