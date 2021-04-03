From yoga to ghar ka khaana: Shilpa Shetty Kundra reveals 20 things she loves

Celebrities who love being active on social media have something or the other to share every other day. One of the most active social media celebrities who wears many hats is none other than actor and fitness aficionado Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The Dhadkan actor who recently clocked 20 million followers on Instagram shared a fun video of 20 things she loves. While many of them are no surprises given her following, she revealed some sweet, lesser-known things from her life.

Take a look.

Shetty said how she feels “blessed beyond words” to have achieved the digital milestone. “I feel blessed beyond words to consistently be receiving so much love and support from all of you! Thank you for being such a wonderful family, my #InstaFam! I am here… because of your love. I love you all!” she mentioned.

Here are top 20 things that she loves.

*My kids

*Yoga

*Date nights with husband Raj Kundra, whom she lovingly calls Cookie

*Sunday binge

*Positivity

*My family

*Work

*Fresh flowers

*My home garden

*My tea

*Plucking fruits

*Cooking

*My girl gang

*Dancing

*My fur babies, her pets

*My blow dry

*Ghar ka khaana

*Sunday lights

*My me-time which comprises of massage sessions for her

*My fans – “All 20 million of you”, said the 45-year-old.

The mother-of-two keeps sharing snippets from her workouts, Sunday binge, family time, work, and what not. Here are some of the recent ones that caught our attention.

What do you think?

