Shilpa Shetty gets baby girl Samisha’s hand and feet castings; see pictures

Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha has turned seven months old. And we recently got a glimpse of the little girl’s hand and feet impressions.
Shilpa got Samisha’s hand and feet castings made by her friend Bhavna Jasra, who shared a picture on Instagram.
“Shilpa Shetty Kundra invited me to make a masterpiece of her princess Samisha,” Jasra wrote on Instagram.
Before this, Shilpa had also got impressions made of her elder son Viaan, her parents, her in-laws, her Guruji, and some of her “dearest friends”, Jasra said.
View this post on Instagram
The golden girl & one I call my friend Shilpa Shetty Kundra invited me to make a masterpiece of her princess Samisha ! Shilpa has been a very appreciative patron of my art for over a decade making impressions of her son Viaan Raj, her parents, her In-laws, her Guruji & some of her dearest friends & respectfully paid me each time without even a word of a discount. Also every time I have made the masterpieces & delivered them, along with her kindest words of praise, the sparking twinkle in her eyes on seeing them has always told me that there couldn’t have been a better gift ! ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you Shilpa for trusting me for your loved ones always 🤗💗 . . To cast your child’s first impressions , please whatsapp on : +91-9821051115 💌 . . #shilpa #shilpashetty #shilpashettykundra #shilpashettyfans #samishashettykundra #bollywood #bollywoodactress #bollywoodsongs #bollywoodactresses #bollywoodmovies #viralbhayani #manavmanglani #instantbollywood #pinkvilla #voompla #missmalini #bollywoodstar #bollywoodnews #bollywoodupdates #bollywoodhottie #bhavnajasra #shilpashettykundra❤️ #shilpashettyfanclub #shilpashettyfc #firstimpressions #baby #babygirl #babies #handandfeetcasting #handandfeetimpressions
Read| Here’s how Shilpa Shetty is keeping her family fit during lockdown; watch video
She added, “Also every time I have made the masterpieces & delivered them, along with her kindest words of praise, the sparking twinkle in her eyes on seeing them has always told me that there couldn’t have been a better gift.”
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.