Shilpa Shetty gets baby girl Samisha’s hand and feet castings; see pictures

Shilpa Shetty with her daughter Samisha and Bhavna Jasra who made the baby's hand and feet castings; Samisha's impressions (Source: bhavnajasra/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha has turned seven months old. And we recently got a glimpse of the little girl’s hand and feet impressions.

Shilpa got Samisha’s hand and feet castings made by her friend Bhavna Jasra, who shared a picture on Instagram.

“Shilpa Shetty Kundra invited me to make a masterpiece of her princess Samisha,” Jasra wrote on Instagram.

Before this, Shilpa had also got impressions made of her elder son Viaan, her parents, her in-laws, her Guruji, and some of her “dearest friends”, Jasra said.

Read| Here’s how Shilpa Shetty is keeping her family fit during lockdown; watch video

She added, “Also every time I have made the masterpieces & delivered them, along with her kindest words of praise, the sparking twinkle in her eyes on seeing them has always told me that there couldn’t have been a better gift.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd