Shikhar Dhawan: I indulge in aloo parathas on my cheat days

Shikhar Dhwan is enjoying his time at home during lockdown. (Photos: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Shikhar Dhwan is enjoying his time at home during lockdown. (Photos: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Shikhar Dhawan needs no introduction. The opening batsman for the Indian men’s cricket team is known for his eclectic persona, both on the field and off it. Currently at home in the lockdown, the ace batsman is spending time with his family, glimpses of which he regularly shares with his fans on Instagram. We caught up with the southpaw who told us about his fitness routine, food preferences and much more.

Excerpts:

You feature on the latest season of Kitchen, Khanna and Konversations where you whipped up breakfast recipes. How was the experience?

I had an amazing time shooting with Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna for the latest season of Kitchen, Khanna and Konversations, as I learnt how to add the goodness of Quaker oats to my favourite breakfast recipe — chilla. Not only was it super tasty but also very easy to make. I would highly recommend all my fans to make time for breakfast in their morning routine and watch the show to learn a number of quick, delicious recipes.

Breakfast is considered to be the most important meal of the day — what does your breakfast usually comprise of?

Breakfast is my favourite meal of the day. Being a cricketer, I need loads of energy and it is best to get that in the first meal of the day. As they say, eat breakfast like a king! And oats helps me add that punch of nutrition and health to my everyday meals.

We see you in the kitchen with Chef Vikas Khanna on the show; how likely are you to be found in the kitchen at home otherwise?

Well, my culinary skills were not so perfect before I met Chef Vikas Khanna. I had an incredible time learning how to prepare some tasty yet nutritious recipes with him. The chilla I learned to make was so delicious that I finished it before the shoot got over. So, I can proudly say that my culinary skills have upped a notch and I will hopefully spend some more time in the kitchen, trying out some dishes I learned on the show.

ALSO READ | Shikhar Dhawan just used a floor wiper for strength training; watch video

Being a sportsperson, diet and fitness are extremely important for you. What does your diet chart look like?

I enjoy being a vegetarian and I like eating light food. For breakfast, I like avocado toast and protein shake. I also drink milk which contains bananas, dates, almonds and cashews. While for lunch I eat dal, chawal and make sure that I eat a lot of vegetables. It’s important to eat the right food at the right time and in the right quantity to maintain balance between carbs and other nutrients. We can still have tasty food while maintaining a balance.

What is the one thing you really miss eating, and grab as the first thing on your cheat days?

I indulge in aloo parathas on my cheat day. And again, chai. I have chai every day.

You often share fitness videos on your Instagram, what is it that you enjoy doing the most in the gym?

I am extremely dedicated towards my fitness. The mantra is to have the right attitude and be happy with whatever you do. My regime includes several workouts and a detailed training schedule. Weightlifting is something that I enjoy a lot, especially deadlifts. I like chin-ups and squats as well.

How is life in quarantine? How do you spend your time?

I am spending time with my family. I am focusing on myself and my health. My son is also keeping me busy as we engage in a game or two of cricket. I am simply relaxing and enjoying every moment.

A sportsperson’s life can be difficult, considering the constant travels, pressures, injuries. Does it help that your wife is also a sportsperson and understands the challenges of the profession?

Absolutely, it helps. At this time, we both are at home and push each other to workout at home only. One might feel lazy to exercise when alone, so having my wife at home helps that way. She also understands the attitude required to be in the sports field. So, she is quite supportive.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd