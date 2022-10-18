Shibani Dandekar calls out trolls who criticised her Karwa Chauth post: ‘My mind is blown’

In today’s age, when people have started to challenge patriarchal beliefs, the festival of Karwa Chauth has often been criticised, for it traditionally states that women ought to observe a ‘nirjala‘ fast for the health and long life of their husbands. This fast can only be broken after performing a puja upon sighting the moon in the night sky.

Many celebrities have been caught in the crossfire — those who celebrate it every year, and others who denounce such rituals, calling them ‘oppressive’ and ‘regressive’. Others say it is a matter of choice whether someone wants to partake in the rituals. Nowadays, many husbands also observe a fast, so as to show support to their wives.

Shibani Dandekar, who married actor-director Farhan Akhtar earlier this year, also celebrated Karwa Chauth. The actor and host had posted a series of beautiful pictures of herself, wearing a maroon velvety dress with golden embroidery and a stunning mangalsutra that many married Hindu women wear.

In the caption, her excitement for celebrating the festival was palpable, “Immortalising my first-ever Karwa Chauth…”

While tagging Italian luxury jewellery company Bulgari — which had designed the mangalsutra seen on her — Shibani had written that she had not fasted. “Needless to say, I didn’t fast but the love and banter for @faroutakhtar says it all. Let’s celebrate love,” the caption read.

This, however, did not go down too well with netizens, who criticised her for ‘monetising’ the festival and for furthering patriarchal beliefs. Someone replied to her in the caption, “What a nonsense post only for some commercial purpose.”

Another person commented: “Not fasting but promoting yet another patriarchal symbol that’s mangalsutra? Why should women be announcing their ‘taken’ status by wearing or promoting such discriminatory rituals?”

“This is called business,” someone else wrote, while another person commented: “Thank God a cheaper, regular gold (or dare I say imitation gold) mangalsutra also has the same power of devotion and symbolism.”

Shibani, however, replied to her critics by taking to her Instagram stories. In a now-deleted story — screenshot of which has been shared here — she especially schooled people who left some unsavoury remarks for her.

In what appeared to be an exchange between two Instagram users, one had written, “Very surprised Shibani Dandekar got on the KC wagon. Or maybe I should not be surprised. All monetary.” To this, the other user had responded: “Please never be surprised,” adding, “All. Celebrities. Are. The Same.”

Shibani had a strong comeback of her own. She shared these screenshots and wrote, “There is a not-so-new bully in town. My mind is blown by how incredibly nasty people are.”

She called out one of the users by tagging her and calling her “nasty”. “This is how you spend your time? Spreading hate on the internet? At least have the b***s to tag me like I’m going to tag you.”

“I really do not need life advice from you! How sad that you have become this brave keyword warrior and think we will all sit here and take your bullsh*t and be silent!” the newly-married actor added.

