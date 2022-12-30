Shiba Inu who inspired the ‘Doge’ meme diagnosed with leukaemia; early signs dog parents must know

The famed Shiba Inu dog who inspired the famous ‘Doge’ meme has been diagnosed with leukaemia and liver disease, the owner revealed. In an Instagram post, Atsuko Sato, the Japan-based pet parent of Kabosu, shared that the 17-year-old dog has chronic lymphoma leukaemia and acute cholangiohepatitis. “Right now, the liver level is very bad and jaundice appears. But antibiotics will definitely improve,” she wrote.

Further, the owner revealed that Kabosu has an appetite and is able to drink water.

In the next post, Sato shared that Kabosu now no longer needs diapers as she can go to the bathroom on her own. “She completely finished her meal of chicken tenders. She drinks plenty of water. I’m amazed at how quickly she bounced back. I took her for a five-minute walk to the park today. She looked happy in the sun and fresh air,” she wrote.

Kabosu shot to fame in 2010 after social media users shared a photo posted by Sato on her blog. It shows the dog with her paws crossed, side-eying the camera with a little smirk. It soon became a viral meme and later inspired the creation of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency in 2013.

Sato first gave an update about the dog’s health earlier this week stating that Kabosu has been sick since Christmas Eve and was unable to eat or drink water.

Kabosu’s health has brought attention to leukaemia in dogs which, according to Animal Referral Hospital in Brisbane, accounts for 10 per cent of all blood cancers diagnosed. Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, on the other hand, accounts for 24-42 per cent of leukaemias in dogs.

Talking about the condition, Dr Vineeta Poojary, manager of veterinary services at the Humane Society International, said, “Leukaemia is a kind of cancer under which there are different types. Large dog breeds are presented more commonly with this but it can affect any animal. ”

She said that while there are no specific signs for the condition, pet parents must keep an eye on the general health of their dogs, namely lack of appetite, dullness, fatigue, mucous membranes looking pale indicating anaemia, diarrhoea, bruising or even lameness. “These dogs can also get an enlarged spleen and lymph nodes,” according to the Animal Referral Hospital.

The official website of the hospital added that “this disease is seen more commonly in British Bulldogs and some other small breed dogs such as Cocker Spaniels, Jack Russel Terriers and Dachshunds”.

Dr Poojary said that a dog may suffer from leukaemia at any age and pet parents must ensure to start the treatment immediately.

“As there is no clear cause identified for this cancer, there is nothing that could prevent the disease. Consult your veterinarian annually for health checkups and ensure that you don’t ignore small signs of illness. Avoid buying breed dogs who are prone to a wide variety of health problems and consider adopting animals instead,” she concluded.

