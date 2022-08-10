Shenaz Treasury shares the top reasons to visit Goa in the monsoon

August 10, 2022 5:30:41 pm
Goa, undoubtedly, is among the top holiday destinations in India. Located on the southwestern coast of the country, it is easily accessible via various modes of transport and is popular for its exotic beaches and shacks.
Though it sees an influx of tourists throughout the year, visiting the state during monsoon has a different charm altogether. The rainy season, which lasts from June to September, brings out a different side of Goa that is lush green, breezy, and beautiful.
Recently, actor and blogger Shenaz Treasury also took to her Instagram account to share why she loves visiting Goa during this season.
“It’s my favourite time, fewer people, lush green, overflowing quarries, overcast skies. It’s a different side to Goa.”
However, the actor was quick to add that “there won’t be beach shacks or crazy parties or surfing and there will be power cuts and thunderstorms but that makes it different and more charming for me. It’s like visiting a new place.”
Super cheap: Being a popular destination among people of all age groups, Goa can often feel expensive. But, during the off season (monsoon) the you might find cheaper tickets, and heavy discounts on hotels as well.
Less traffic: Less tourist influx means lesser number of scooties and cars on the roads.
Lush green: The state is the greenest in the rainy season, showcasing its lesser-known side.
Nature treks: Treks during the monsoon season have a charm of their own. Also, you can visit various wildlife sanctuaries, and if you love birds then you can go to Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary and see a variety of birds, too.
Spectacular waterfalls: Waterfalls are at their scenic best during the season and become one of the main attractions. They look majestic and simply breathtaking.
