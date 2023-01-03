scorecardresearch
‘Losing my job, my boyfriend is not as bad as losing myself’: Shenaz Treasury on the lessons she learnt in 2022

I have learnt that eating healthy and exercising are not just for my bikini body, but for my 'bikini mind' -- my free mind," Shenaz said

The actor and travel blogger said that while falling in love is easy, she has come to learn that relationships require a lot of work.

The period between the end of a year and the beginning of next is one of introspection. It is when people look back on life and analyse what they would want to change — things they would continue to take with them in the next phase of life and habits they would leave behind. It is said to be an exercise in positivity, one that Shenaz Treasury knows all too well about, for her social media is peppered with real and candid posts about life.

The actor and blogger seldom shies away from talking about her personal life, the things she has experienced thus far and what she has learnt along the way. Taking to Instagram once again, Shenaz wished her followers a ‘Happy New Year’ and talked about the things she learnt in 2022, empowering others to embrace and love their life, too.

In a video montage featuring snippets from her various journeys in 2022, the ‘Delhi Belly‘ actor said, “I have learnt that no work is as important as working on myself. I have learnt to appreciate what I have while I still have it.”

“I have learnt that losing my job, my career, my boyfriend — that is not as bad as losing myself. I have learnt to trust in time, it heals everything. I have learnt to spend less time with those who suck my energy and more time with those who give me energy,” she continued.

Shenaz also said she prefers “morning rays to moonlight days”, suggesting that she is a morning person and not a night owl. “I have learnt that nature is the best healer. I have learnt that eating healthy and exercising are not just for my bikini body, but for my ‘bikini mind’ — my free mind.”

She went on to say that while falling in love is easy, she has come to learn that relationships require a lot of work. “I have learnt that slowing down gives me more peace and happiness than rushing and racing to be number one.”

In the accompanying caption, Shenaz wrote: “These were my lessons from 2022. Hope I learn from them and carry them into 2023; I’m sure I will make many mistakes this year, too, but what’s life about if it’s not from learning from our mistakes and even sometimes repeating them till we figure it out.”

