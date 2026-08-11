‘Jannat’: Inside Shekhar Ravjiani’s sprawling Khandala farmhouse with lotus ponds, Parsi interiors

Shekhar shared that the farmhouse was built to evoke the old-world charm of heritage Parsi hotels in Panchgani (Photo: Farah Khan/Youtube)

Shekhar Ravjiani recently shared glimpses of his farmhouse in Khandala, Maharashtra, that beautifully blends heritage with nature. The music composer-singer gave a tour of his sprawling property in Farah Khan’s latest YouTube vlog, where she visited with her cook, Dilip.

In the video, the filmmaker and Shekhar reflect on their friendship and collaborations for films including Om Shanti Om and Tees Maar Khan.

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Parsi-inspired interiors

Shekhar shared that the farmhouse was built to evoke the old-world charm of heritage Parsi hotels in Panchgani, the places he frequently visited during his school and college years. The highlight of the entire farmhouse is the black-and-white Parsi-style flooring blended with vintage furniture.