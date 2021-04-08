scorecardresearch
Summer look: Shehnaaz Gill sports a new haircut; see pics

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 8, 2021 5:30:08 pm
What do you think about her new haircut? (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/ Instagram)

Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill often breaks the internet with her photographs, one stylish look at a time. On Thursday, she did it again — when she shared pictures of her new haircut.

She took to Instagram to share a series of images that she captioned: “New hair cut 💇‍♀️ #stylistshehnaazgill 🥰”. In the pictures, Shehnaaz can be seen sporting a lob cut with bangs. She kept the overall look simple in a ribbed crop top and jeans. She accessorised her look with a pendant and hoop earrings.

As expects, her fans appreciated the look with one user saying: “This haircut suits u a lot looking adorable❤️”, while another commenting: “Perfect look”.

Take a look below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

It would not be wrong to say that her hairstyle is perfect for the summer months. Bangs or flicks can instantly change one’s look and are in trend at the moment.

Soon, Shehnaaz also took to Twitter and said: “Cheers to my alternate career ;-) #StylistShehnaazGill”

Soft bangs help bring focus to the chin and give an illusion of a slim and lengthened face. Last year, Priyanka Chopra too had got a similar haircut. If you too wish to change your current look and sport bangs, then here is an easy guide to maintaining them: click here.

If you have a round face, then side flicks would work great for you. However, if you have a square face then A-shaped bangs work best as they cover both sides of your forehead with a little gap in between. The tapered effect brings focus on the center part of your face.

