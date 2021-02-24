Shehnaaz Gill loves this makeup look; here’s how you can recreate it

Would you like to recreate this look? (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

When it comes to makeup, Shehnaaz Gill usually likes to keep it subtle and minimal. But, of late, we have noticed a difference and we are loving it!

Seems like the actor has started playing with colours, and we cannot get enough of it. However, it’s not all colours — she has been particularly wearing the monochromatic pink look and as always, acing it like a pro.

Need proof? Check out some instances below.

If you would also like to recreate the same, we have a step-by-step tutorial for you.

Steps

Wash your face and apply moisturiser followed by a pore-filling primer. Next, opt for a buildable coverage matt foundation and quickly blend it using a beauty blender since this type of foundation dries up fast and might end up leaving blotches on your face.

Spot conceal any blemishes. You can also skip this step because matt foundations usually offer full-coverage.

Once done, set the areas where you are likely to crease (laugh lines, eyelids etc) with a translucent setting powder.

Fill in the eyebrows with soft strokes mimicking your natural brow hair, and try the soap brows technique to give it a fuller look.

Now, focus on the eyes; pick a bubblegum pink matte eyeshadow and blend it on the crease and eyelids. You can use the same eye shadow as a blush.

It’s time to highlight the high points of your face. Do not opt for a golden highlighter, instead go for something which is holographic or has a pearl-like effect.

Apply it on the inner corner of your eyes, cheekbones and cupid’s bow. Finally, apply a nude pink liquid matt lip shade to finish the look.

