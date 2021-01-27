On Shehnaaz Gill’s birthday, a look at the best beauty tips from her Instagram

If you follow Shehnaaz Gill on Instagram, you would definitely know that she likes to keep her looks simple and fuss-free. While she can ace it all — smooth red lips to colour on her eyes — on most days, her makeup looks can be easily recreated. So if you love the Bigg Boss contestant’s take on all things beauty, then look no further.

As the actor-singer turns a year older today, we decode some of the looks and tips we came across while scrolling through her ‘gram.

Take a look below.

Add a pop of colour

We love kohl-rimmed eyes and a sharp winged liner but if you feel bored with your usual eye look, a pop of colour is what you need. Simply add a bit on the inner corner of your eyes, or go all out like Shehnaaz — you will love it!

Lip and cheek tints will always come to your rescue

Looking for an instant pick-me-up? Then there is nothing like a double-duty product that does the job for you. With masks becoming an essential part of our overall looks, a lip and cheek tint can actually be your best option because not only is it easy to accommodate in your routine but is also transfer-proof and sheer –making for a great product to wear under your face mask.

Contour to add depth to your face

Beauty lovers will agree that contouring is one of the most underrated steps in makeup. But, contouring not only adds the much-needed colour after you are done setting your base but also gives dimension to your face — sharper jawline and chiselled cheeks. Here’s a pro tip: always use short strokes and a packed slanting brush to contour your face.

Always keep a red lipstick handy

No denying that applying red lipstick is a power move! But if you are wondering which shade of red would work for you, then we suggest looking at the veins on your wrist. If you have green veins, then something with olive or warm undertones would suit you, but if you have blue veins then anything with purple or blue undertones will be good for you. Here’s your guide to choosing the right red lipstick.

