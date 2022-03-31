‘You can lose weight even while staying at home’: Shehnaaz Gill opens up about diet, fitness and mental health

Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame following her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss, has left everyone in awe of her candid nature and impeccable style. Post the show, she stunned her fans with a massive weight-loss transformation that she achieved during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Her weight-loss journey served as fitness goals to many who were curious to know the secret behind her transformation. To share the same, she recently made an appearance on Shape on You, a fitness show hosted by Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty.

The 28-year-old revealed that coming out of the Bigg Boss house was a turning point for her. “By the time I finished Bigg Boss, the lockdown had started. So, in the lockdown, I thought, ‘Why not do something new?’ so that when people see me, they will be like, ‘Is that Shehnaaz?'”

However, the actor-singer revealed that she didn’t resort to a vigorous workout routine or fad diets to reach her goals. She said, “It wasn’t like I did something different in my diet. I consumed the same diet but reduced my portion size. After waking up, I drink tea and turmeric water. Now I start my day by drinking apple cider vinegar water. For breakfast, I sometimes eat green grams, dosa or a fenugreek paratha. I consume a high-protein breakfast. My 70 per cent focus has been towards my diet”

In addition to eating a nutritious diet, she stressed the importance of drinking enough water. “I drink a lot of water. To make the water tasty, I add strawberries and cucumber to it and drink it all day. It is also very important for your skin.”

While many believe that it is essential to follow a strict diet and hit the gym daily to lose weight, Shehnaaz disagreed. “You can lose weight effectively even while staying at home. If you aren’t allowed to go outside, then walk around in the house,” she said.

While she managed to climb up the ladder of success every day in the last couple of years, she hit a personal low after the death of her close friend Sidharth Shukla in September last year. Addressing the trolling she faced when a video of her dancing at a friend’s party surfaced in December, she said, “If I get the chance to laugh, then I will laugh and remain happy. If I feel like celebrating Diwali, I will celebrate it because being happy is very important in life.”

“Today is the first time I am talking about this and it’s only because you are asking me to. Otherwise, I don’t prefer addressing these questions. Why should I tell anyone about my relationship with Sidharth? I am not answerable to anyone,” she added, on speculations about her rumoured relationship with Sidharth.

“Sidharth never asked me to stop laughing. In fact, he always wanted to see me happy. So, I will always laugh and continue doing my work because I want to go ahead in my life,” the Honsla Rakh star concluded.

