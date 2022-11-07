Shefali Shah on repeating and sharing outfits: ‘Clothes, like friends, are comfort to me’

Many of us are guilty of buying new clothes despite our wardrobes being filled with clothes that we don’t wear anymore either because they don’t fit us or are not in style. However, more often than not, we refuse to part with them. But, cleaning our wardrobes can, in fact, be a therapeutic and result-oriented process, Shefali Shah believes, who took to Instagram to share that “I have cleaned two wardrobes and removed so many clothes that they could fill up two wardrobes”.

Sharing her “simple logic”, the actor said, “If there is something in my cupboard that I haven’t worn for two years, I am never gonna wear it again so give it away, unless it’s kept for sentimental value like my wedding sari or mom’s embroidered napkins she made for the kids when they were born.”

So, what does Shefali do with these clothes? She gives them to her staff and friends. “I wonder why hands-me-downs are looked down upon?” she asked. “In fact, Nivs, Minal, Dimple, Rone, and me, we would (make) a day of it. And honestly, when an elaborate outfit costs you as much as a fridge, why wouldn’t you use it again?”

The actor added that she doesn’t buy expensive clothes “that cost me a fridge or my kidney”. “In fact, at a point in time, I and my partner-in-crime Shamo had one black dress between us. So whenever either of us hand to dress up we’d shuffle it between us. It’s seen us through thick and thin,” she said.

Shefali also recalled the time when no designer wanted to dress her. “Today, it has changed, thanks to Rads styling me and strangely, suddenly I have garnered respect. I am called a style diva, thanks to Pallu, Sandy, Rads, and I find it very funny. I buy clothes I like and use them repeatedly. The mantra being — repeat, repeat till it’s depleted,” she wrote.

When she’s not repeating or sharing her clothes, the 49-year-old is converting them into different useful pieces. “I am a staunch follower of the household art of converting a tee to a mop and sleeves for headbands. It’s very innovative and cutting edge,” she said.

The actor believes that just like joy, pain, food and laughter, clothes should be shared. “But, with all this sharing and bonding, comes one condition – no matter how much I love them, I won’t give my worn-out kaftans and I will steal theirs too,” she humorously remarked.

She concluded by saying that “clothes, like friends, are comfort to me”. “Long-lived in, memories like handwoven mittens that keep me warm. And occasionally, a risque toe unravelling the weave to look for more. But the mitten will still stretch itself to keep me warm and safe,” she said.

