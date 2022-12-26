Shefali Shah gets honest about her imperfections: ‘Absolutely amazed at how beautiful women look when…’

Beauty means different things to different people, and often, social media perpetuates a certain idea of it that is not very inclusive. It leads to conflicting notions in the minds of impressionable people, leading to a vicious cycle of social media filters, body dysmorphia and such. It, however, takes a great deal of courage and effort to not only accept, but also embrace your real and raw self, and bring out your insecurities to the world.

Many celebrities have been credited for doing it in the past, and recently, actor Shefali Shah took to Instagram to write a long post on vanity. Alongside a makeup-free selfie that showed the closeup of her face, the ‘Darlings‘ star shared with her fans, “I am absolutely amazed at how beautiful and perfect women look when they’re on holidays. Not just in films, but in their personal pictures, too.

“No matter the country, whether the weather [is] burning hot or freezing cold, no salon, and yet they look admirable. In perfect shape whether in an Eskimo suit or a bikini. Perfect, well-fitted flattering attire, even shoes/skin flawless, not a single blemish, no tan, sweaty faces and armpits.”

The actor added that some women do not have “a single hair out of place”, and on the contrary, have “flowing lustrous mane in flawless colour intact, nails immaculately coloured, perpetual pedicure and not a single mosquito bite”.

“While me, on another hand, I completely let go when I’m on a vacation,” she wrote, mentioning that “sunscreen is the max [she] can do”, “which drops with sweat in strange streaks”.

Shefali painted a rather colourful picture: “My colour going from brown to browner and then brick red. Free throw of colours in freckles and pigmentation. Red blotches of insect bites, scratched to hearts content that, too, with chipped nails. Tan lines outlining a stencil of flip flop, nails with sand or soil, soles rough. Soul happy.”

The actor, who is rather frank in her interviews, also wrote that her “hair on holidays is a horror story”. “It gets bleached and electrocuted in the sun. Its colour and texture of dried hay. My clothes are the loosest or fluffiest depending on the weather.”

According to the actor, she also looks out of shape, “thanks to the eating, drinking, rested puffed cheeks, swollen eyes, multiple love handles and [her] clothes”.

She concluded her post by writing that she is no Julia Roberts from ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ or Kate Winslet from ‘The Holiday’. “Honestly, no one can. But I can do exactly that- eat, pray, love on a holiday, exactly as I am.”

Her honest post was received rather well by her social media followers, who commented positive things. One person wrote, “The colour change, pigmentation, messy hair are a sign that you’re truly enjoying your holiday time and fortunately with no filters. That’s all that matters. Celebrate this real, unfiltered, non-judgment personal time.”

Another comment read, “Good read on a holiday. Also, thank you for being authentic, the world needs more of that.”

Another person commented, “Thank you for showing the real you. You are an inspiration.”

