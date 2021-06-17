‘I was shedding all of the gender norms’: Demi Lovato on cutting off their hair

Demi Lovato recently revealed the reason they cut off their hair while speaking to Jane Fonda during an episode of 4D with Demi Lovato podcast.

The 28-year-old singer, who recently came out as non-binary, said they wanted to shed all gender norms that were imposed while growing up as a female. “The reasoning behind me cutting my hair off was because I was shedding all of the gender norms that have been placed on me growing up female in this world,” they were quoted as saying by The Independent.

The singer said they yearned to break away from the mold of a “sexy pop star” to find freedom. “I just always found that men were at the root of pushing their agendas on me to be a sexy pop star, to whatever would make other people the most money. And I had to break that mold because I had to find the freedom for myself in order to survive, to live.”

Lovato also talked about how they went to a friend’s slam poetry once and could relate with the performer who identified as neither female nor male. “I think the first tier was going to a friend’s poetry slam show that I identified so profoundly with, because they were talking about not conforming to genders and identifying not as male or female,” they told Fonda.

“And when I heard their take on that, I identified with it so much that I thought to myself: ‘Oh, there’s something here. There’s something that I’ve never known about my entire life but it’s clicking now. And I need to research this, I need to do more work, I need to sit with it.’ So I did. I sat with it for over a year,” Lovato further said.