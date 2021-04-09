‘She had giant, gorgeous eyes’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on the Bollywood actor who inspired her

Over the years, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has not only established her global domination but also positioned herself as a fashion force to be reckoned with. Her red carpet appearances have often been hailed as timeless by several fashion critics.

Recently, fashion website InStyle asked the actor who she looks up to as inspiration. Her answer — not surprisingly — had a connection back home: Sridevi.

Elucidating, The White Tiger actor said: “She had giant, gorgeous eyes and was such an expressive actor”. “She was very experimental with her fashion and her beauty. She changed her looks and tried new things with all of her movies.”

The actor also made headway into the beauty industry as she launched her own haircare brand, Anomaly. Speaking about it, she told the portal that she infused her own learnings from her own heritage into it. “India definitely uses plants and a lot of natural beauty,” she said. “It was very crucial to me to incorporate the natural elements that nature has provided us.”

“This is ANOMALY. What a surreal moment to introduce you to the first brand I have ever created!!! For the last 18 months I have worked alongside my partners at Maesa toward the day when we could share our labour of love with the world, and I can’t believe that time has finally arrived. I’ve tried a lot and learned a lot about haircare over the years…what gave me great hair days, what didn’t, and everything in between…and I have infused that into a collection of products that gives your hair the TLC it deserves. Our formulas are vegan and clean, with high-performance ingredients, and our bottles are made from a 100% plastic trash from our oceans and landfills, (sic)” she had shared on Instagram at the beginning of the year.