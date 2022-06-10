Does shaving lead to ‘strawberry skin’?

You must have noticed small dotted bumps on your skin, particularly your legs, after shaving. This could be a case of ‘strawberry skin’.

According to Pooja Nagdev, aromatherapist, cosmetologist and the founder of Inatur, though the upper layer of skin can have such appearances for a variety of reasons, if the pores appear black and look like the seeds on strawberries, you’re most likely suffering from this skin condition.

“It’s nothing serious — the black dots appear due to ingrown hair and open pores. When your pores are clogged with oil and dirt, you get strawberry skin. These pores are exposed to the air, and post-shave, any dirt in the air can turn the pores black,” she says.

She explains that many people confuse it with Keratosis pilaris — also known as chicken skin — which can cause red bumps on the skin. “It’s a genetic condition that usually affects the upper arms and thighs, and it’s not harmful. This condition does not require treatment, but it can cause your skin to resemble a strawberry.”

Here are four ways in which you can treat strawberry skin; read on.

* Moisturising: Strawberry skin is prone to dryness, which can be treated by moisturising it. Nagdev says after taking a shower, gently massage the area with a cold cream lotion or body butter, as this will hydrate the skin. Moisturise, sleep, and do it all over again, and if you want to be free of this skin condition, repeat this every day.

* Shaving correctly: The way you shave your legs matters. People are often pressed for time and use harsh razors and equipment on their skin, which can cause dryness and sensitivity. “Choose a moisturising shaving cream and use it after you’ve washed your face with soap and water. This will be gentler on your skin and not cause dryness,” she says.

* Using an epilator: It’s common knowledge that shaving and waxing can cause folliculitis. An epilator may be a good choice. It is an electrical device that rotates and pulls the hair from the roots. An epilator can help avoid clogged pores.

* Exfoliating: Exfoliating, especially when you have blackheads, is essential. It can help you get smooth skin. All you have to do is scrub your skin in the shower with a washcloth or a loofah and moisturise post-shower to close open pores.

