Shaving for the first time? Keep these tips in mind for a smooth shave

Not a lot many people prefer using the blade over other hair removal methods, because they fear the shave might not be good enough, and the hair that will grow back, will be coarse. As such, they stay away from the blade and try different methods, including waxing, sugaring, using the epilator, or even natural home remedies.

But, the process of shaving is not as daunting as it may seem. If you are not sure how to go about it and are doing it for the first time, here are some simple tips to keep in mind. Read on.

* Make sure the razor is sharp and new. Old razors do not glide on the skin and may leave painful cuts here and there, which may be counter-productive to the process. Do not apply a lot of pressure on the blade and always shave against the direction of the growth of hair.

* Before you run the blade on your skin, make sure the pores are open. Closed pores will not let you have an effective shave. As such, make sure you take a bath, and towards the end of it, you get started on the shave. Once done, wash your body once again.

* If you are removing hair at home, make sure you take care of ingrown hair also. If you want a smooth shave, exfoliate your skin so that you get rid of dead cells and dryness. You can even make your own exfoliation scrub at home.

* If you are not sure about what kind of shaving cream to use, just make one at home. DIY shaving cream will ensure your skin gets the natural goodness; hair removal will be easier, too. Simply take a little bit of coconut oil, some aloe vera gel and any essential oil of your choice. Ideally, mix two tablespoons of coconut oil and two tablespoons of aloe vera gel together. Add a few drops of essential oil to the mixture and apply on the area which you want to shave. This will ensure there are no accidental cuts or any painful bumps on the skin.

People with sensitive skin must especially keep these tips in mind.

