Should you shave your facial hair? Dermatologist answers

Taking care of your body hair is an essential part of grooming. For doing so, one can opt for shaving, waxing, or laser hair reduction. However, when it comes to facial hair, most women are quite sceptical of using razors due to certain widely-believed myths. One such myth is that shaving your facial hair makes it grow back thicker. Dr Gurveen Waraich, a dermatologist, took to Instagram to bust this as well as some other common myths about shaving facial hair.

Calling it a “controversial topic”, the expert pointed out that “after laser, this is one of the most efficient and convenient methods of removing facial hair.” She explained that it is not that the hair grows faster but since shaving chops off the hair from the surface without uprooting it, they come back faster than waxing or threading.

She added, “Shaving doesn’t affect the thickness of hair, it just cuts hair at a sharp angle so it just feels thicker.” The expert then listed some pros and cons of face shaving:

Pros

*Shaving facial hair can be hassle-free and convenient.

*This method of removing hair is not as expensive as waxing or threading as all one has to do is buy a razor.

*This method also helps in removing dead skin cells

*It takes care of even the finest hair

Cons

*It has to be done very frequently as the hair are not uprooted so they come back faster.

*It could be irritating on very dry and sensitive skin

*One needs to be careful while shaving facial hair as there are chances of infection with minor cuts, if not done properly

Although anyone comfortable with face shaving can practice it, the expert listed some pointers for who can use this method of facial hair removal.

* Anyone with very fine facial hair, also called peach fuzz

* Has thick black hair but doesn’t want to or can’t go for laser hair reduction.

* Gets acneiform eruptions with waxing or laser

However, one should be careful while choosing razors. With a plethora of options available, one is bound to get confused. So to make things easy for you, Rajesh U Pandya, managing director, KAI India, told indianexpress.com, in a previous interview, “Depending on the area of your body that requires shaving, your choice of razor will differ, too.”

“They come with an L-shaped head and a long handle, enabling you to manoeuvre them while shaving your face, including your eyebrows and upper lips,” he said.

