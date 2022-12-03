Here’s why it is important to shave before laser hair removal

While some people are fine with hair on their bodies and may go with conventional methods such as shaving and waxing to remove them regularly, others may look for methods that can help get rid of body hair for a longer time. This is where the role of laser hair reduction comes into play. Laser hair removal technology uses a concentrated beam of light – laser – to remove unwanted hair. Contrary to popular belief, the technique usually does not remove the hair permanently. According to Mayo Clinic, “Multiple laser hair removal treatments are needed for initial hair removal, and maintenance treatments might be needed as well.”

If you are among those who love smooth skin and planning to opt for laser hair removal, then you need to keep certain things in mind before the procedure to make it more effective. Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, a dermatologist, took to Instagram to explain certain dos and don’ts before the procedure.

“It is very important to shave the hair properly before laser hair reduction. Laser light will actually be absorbed by the hair which is above the skin. So, doing a close shave to the skin is very important,” she said, as she talked about the importance of shaving before the procedure.

According to her, not shaving before laser hair removal may not only reduce the effectiveness of the treatment but can also lead to chances of burning. “When the hair is long, the laser energy does not reach the follicle, making the procedure painful and ineffective,” she wrote. She suggested shaving the night before or the morning of the treatment.

What you should not do before laser hair reduction is bleaching, Dr Gupta added. “Also, you should not do tweezing, which is plucking, or apply hair removal creams because we need the follicle intact. That is what happens with shaving – only the follicle is intact while the upper part of the hair is removed,” she explained.

