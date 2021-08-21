scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 21, 2021
Shashi Tharoor celebrates Onam with ‘swing tradition’; know what it is all about

The Congress MP tweeted a video from his ancestral home in Kerala's Palakkad

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 21, 2021 8:40:01 pm
shashi tharoorShashi Tharoor is celebrating Onam at his ancestral home in Kerala. (Source: ShashiTharoor/Twitter)

On the occasion of Onam, Shashi Tharoor relived an important tradition associated with the festival while sharing a glimpse of the same on Twitter.

The Congress MP tweeted a video from his ancestral home in Kerala’s Palakkad. In the video, he is seen wearing traditional clothes–a red kurta and white and gold mundu–and enjoying himself on a swing, adorned in yellow flowers and hanging from a tree branch.

Tharoor said the the tradition is usually observed by young girls.

The swinging tradition is known as Oonjal and comprises an integral part of Onam festivities. In the days leading to Thiruonam, a swing is slung on a high branch of a tree and decorated with flowers, according to theholidayspot.com. Youngsters love this ritual. It is also accompanied by several folk songs dedicated to the tradition.

Earlier, Tharoor also shared some glimpses of Onam celebrations from his ancestral home. Take a look:

Onam is a harvest festival that commemorates king Mahabali and is primarily celebrated in Kerala. It usually falls in the month of Chingam according to the Malayalam calendar. The three main days of the festival this year are between August 21-23.

