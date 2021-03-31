Sharon Stone alleges her breasts were enlarged without consent during surgery

Actor Sharon Stone has claimed her breasts were augmented without consent during reconstructive surgery.

The 63-year-old actor revealed details about the incident in her new memoir The Beauty of Living Twice. She said, during a 2001 operation for the removal of benign tumours, she woke to find that her breasts had increased in size because the doctor felt she “would look better” that way.

“When I was unbandaged, I discovered that I had a full cup-size bigger breasts, ones that he said ‘go better with your hip size’, she writes, as reported by The Guardian.

In the book, Stone also reveals she and her sister Kelly were sexually abused by their grandfather Clarence Lawson, with whom they were both locked in a room for some time. Talking about the time when he passed away, she shares, “I poked him, and the bizarre satisfaction that he was at last dead hit me like a ton of ice. I looked at [Kelly] and she understood; she was 11, and it was over.”

The book reportedly also shares numerous other incidents of misconduct from men in Hollywood.

“I know that all of these women and men who have been harassed, been raped, had their jobs held for ransom, and been sexually tormented deserve their day in court. I know that to be true. I know that all of the unprocessed rape kits on police shelves everywhere must be processed so that crimes can be solved. This inaction is a true and real crime in itself,” she further writes.